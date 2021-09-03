Apple Watch Series 7 may have a new watch face to take advantage of the larger screen





Bloombergs Mark Gurman shared details on Thursday about what to expect from the larger screen rumored to appear on the next Apple Watch.

Gurman previously reported that the next watch, called the Apple Watch Series 7, will be available in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. In his new article, he repeated those sizes, with larger model screens measuring 1.9 inches diagonally from 1.78 inches in the larger Series 6 and about 16 percent more at resolutions of 368 to 396 x 484. He added that he would provide pixels. x448. Both Series 7 watches also have thinner borders around the screen, Gurman says.

Apple is working on a new watch face

Apple is also working on a new watch face. One, called Modular Max, clearly shows time and one small complication, and then a larger complication that spans the length of the screen stacked underneath, Gurman says. Second, Gurman says it’s called Atlas and World Timer inside Apple, allowing users to see all 24 time zones at the same time. One is called Continuum and changes based on the passage of time and the current time. Apple is also working on a new watch face for the Apple Watch, manufactured in partnership with Hermes and Nike. According to Garman, some of these may be included in Series 7.

As Garman said earlier, he repeated that Series 7 would have a new case with a faster processor and flatter edges. However, the production issues reported on Tuesday could mean delays or shortages when Series 7 becomes available.

Apple plans to announce a new watch soon this month, Garman said. The timeline will match the previous year.

