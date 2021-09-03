Sony explicitly said PS5 Horizon Ban Western Upgrade will be free





Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla

Yesterday, Sony was equally confusing to fans and critics when it announced the prices for the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West.

The $ 60 PS4 and $ 70 PS5 prices are currently Sony’s standard, but the confusing thing is that there’s no way to upgrade the $ 60 PS4 version to the PS5 version later.Instead, players will be instructed to purchase a $ 80 deluxe version that allows dual entitlement on both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Fans didn’t exactly love Sony, which paid upgrade passes for other games in the past, but the complete lack of Horizon Forbidden West upgrade passes is new. But it’s not just illogical, it’s actually the exact opposite of what Sony explicitly said about the game.

A year ago, in September last year, Sony published a blog post that remained online to this day. It says:

In addition, the PS4 community knows that it will move to PS5 at various times, and we are happy to announce some limited edition PS4 versions. Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also be available on PS4. These three games are designed to take advantage of the PS5 and its own next-generation features such as ultra-fast SSDs and DualSense controllers, but PS4 owners can also enjoy these experiences at launch. increase. The PS4 digital version of the launch game includes a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, but the PS4 disc version of these games includes a free upgrade on PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive. It is.

There is no other way to read it. Sony initially said it was free to upgrade a PS4 copy of the Horizon Forbidden West to a PS5.

But if you still want to tinker with the wording there, Jim Ryan made it clear when asked specifically about the Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West cross-generation title in an interview with The Washington Post.

No one should be disappointed, Ryan said. The PS5 versions of these games are built from scratch to take advantage of the PS5 feature set, and there is an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 version for free. About those who have that choice. I’m really very happy with the situation.

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony

Miles Morales actually had a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade path as a stand-alone game, despite some misleading upgrades of its own, including an upgraded version of the original Spider-Man game. Here’s how that process worked:

Simply go to the Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales Game Hub in the PS5 console, select an upgrade offer and download the PS5 version. Note: You must be logged in to the PS5 console with the same PlayStation Network account you were using when you purchased the PS4 version of the game.

Therefore, Horizon Forbidden West not only implements a totally confusing and pointless way for PS4 players to pre-upgrade their games at a higher price, even if it’s more standard at $ 10. Even if it’s an upgrade, it’s still not the original statement. I asked Sony to comment on this gap, but I’ll update it if I get a reply.

Simply put, this is not what they promised. The protests about this move are big enough where I’m hoping for a response from them, so check back regularly for updates that I have to believe. As they said at the beginning, less than a free upgrade isn’t enough, and if not, they have to explain why.

