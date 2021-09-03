Android apps will appear in Windows 11, but will not appear in October.What you need to know





Windows 11 runs Android apps.

If Microsoft is excited to bring Android apps to the new app store, there’s bad news. The software giant recently said that Android apps will not be included in the October 5th launch of Windows 11. However, the app will appear in the preview test within the next few months, but the date has not been confirmed. It will be open to the public.

Currently, the Android app is available for Windows 10, but only for the Your Phone app released by Microsoft last year. In addition to final Android app support, Windows 11 introduces new updates such as a more streamlined design, an updated version of desktop widgets to personalize the look and feel of your PC, and new Xbox gaming features.

Everything we know about Android apps on future Windows 11 PCs will be explained when they finally arrive.

When can I start using the Android app on my PC?

Windows 11 will be open to the public on October 5th (if you’re a member of the Windows Insider Program, you can download Windows 11 now). Android apps were initially expected to launch with the latest software, but now it’s unclear when they will launch. For now, here’s how to use some Android apps on Windows 10.

Do I have to pay to update to Windows 11?

In most cases this is not the case. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and new PCs. You can check if your PC is eligible by downloading Microsoft’s PC Health Check app. (The following are ways to use the PC Health Check app and other ways to determine if your computer is compatible with Windows 11.) A free upgrade will be available in 2022.

Windows 11 will be available in October.

Screenshots from Katie Teague / CNET Which Android apps will be available on Windows 11 once the twist is removed?

When ready, Microsoft will bring all Android apps from Amazon’s App store (currently close to 500,000) to the store. This includes Disney Plus, TikTok, Netflix, Pinterest, Uber, etc., but not all Android apps in the Google Play store (about 3.5 million).

Can I download the Android app as soon as I get Windows 11?

Not at this time. Once Microsoft has access to the app, you will need to download the Amazon Appstore app, log in to your Amazon account and download the Android app.

For more information, there’s all the information you need to know about what’s new in Windows 11 and if you need to upgrade from Windows 10.

