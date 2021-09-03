Apple rumors that AR / VR headset processing may depend on a nearby iPhone or Mac





According to a report from The Information, Apple’s rumored AR / VR headset is designed to depend on another device, requiring processor-intensive tasks to be offloaded to a connected iPhone or Mac. There may be. Apple is reportedly working on custom chips for headsets. This is an SoC that deliberately lacks the functionality found in other Apple processors.

The new chip reportedly lacks the Apples neural engine that handles AI and machine learning, but is designed to send and receive data wirelessly and compress / decompress video better than traditional chips. Is reported. This makes sense if the headset is designed to stream. Data from another device rather than performing the heavy processing itself.

Simplified SoC for extended batteries

According to sources, it is designed to be as power efficient as possible to maximize battery life, removing unused parts of the chip and streaming data from another device. Both can be useful. With wearable technologies such as watches and eyeglasses, the balance between battery life and performance / function is always subtly different. The original Apple Watch passed many tasks to the connected iPhone, but Apple was finally able to make the onboard processor powerful enough to handle many of them.

If the idea that Apple headsets depend on another device sounds familiar, it could be due to this 2020 Bloomberg report. Until Johnny Ive intervenes and says he needs to be self-contained, and Tim Cook supports his design chief.

Ive no longer works with Apple, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Apple will return to a bulky or fixed hub. According to the information, the AR / VR headset still has a built-in CPU and GPU and may be able to communicate with the phone. Or it works on a tablet, or in basic standalone mode. Some Apple devices, such as the Apple Watch, can perform basic tasks even in low battery mode.

The information also reports that the device has an unusually large image sensor as large as one of the headset lenses, which was clearly difficult to manufacture. Although not appearing in previous leaks, the publication states that it is designed to capture high-resolution image data from surrounding users for AR. This may be useful given that headsets have been reported to be both AR and VR devices. The image sensor is similar to the Oculus pass-through view, because it is difficult to run VR without completely obstructing the user’s view, and it is difficult to run AR without the user seeing the outside world. It is intended to provide a view of the user’s surroundings from inside the headset, but is probably of higher quality.

Rumors have been around for years that Apple is working on augmented reality devices, but the idea is still in the spotlight. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that helmet-type headsets will be available in 2022, but according to information, custom headset chips have not been ready for mass production for at least a year. .. If that’s right, even the best scenario would be a very tight turnaround to get the product out of the door by the end of 2022, but the first version is a developer or a very limited number of early If you are targeting people, it may still be possible for employers. According to the information, more sophisticated eyeglass models may be launched in 2023, but Kuo predicts mid-2025. Unlike helmet-type headsets, eyeglass devices are rumored to be AR-only.

As for what the headset actually does, Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about AR and how it can change the way you work, play, connect and learn, and enable people to enhance their conversations. I have been working hard for a long time. Beyond that, we don’t have a clear idea of ​​what kind of AR / VR features or interfaces the company wants to implement. Without it, it’s hard to guess whether it’s just a habit of early models or a design decision that lasts for years that the device needs to offload processing to something else. ..

