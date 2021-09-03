How do astronauts take a shower in space? NASA astronaut explains in this video





Astronauts who live and work in space have the same hygienic needs as people on Earth. They wash their hair, brush their teeth, shave, and go to the bathroom.

What we take for granted on earth.

But such simple things are difficult when in space due to microgravity. Therefore, astronauts need to take care of themselves in different ways to maintain hygiene.

NASA’s Megan McArthur has released a video explaining how astronauts keep their hair clean on the space station.

While sharing the video, MacArthur wanted to demonstrate “Shower Hour! Astronauts can’t take a shower in space or water goes everywhere, so how to keep your hair clean at the International Space Station. The simple thing we take for granted The Earth is not that simple in microgravity! “

According to MacArthur, astronauts use unrinsed shampoo, which requires very little water.

Astronauts wash their hair with a “non-rinse” shampoo developed for inpatients who were originally unable to take a shower.

NASA astronauts used a small amount of water to wet their hair and started a head shower. She used a towel to trap the water underneath.

The astronaut then applied a non-rinse shampoo to her hair, just as we do on Earth. And she combed her hair.

With the help of a wet towel, she washed the soap off her hair. MacArthur dried his hair with the dry part of the towel.

“The air conditioning system picks up condensed water from both the towel and the hair and returns it to the water regeneration system,” added the astronaut.

Water turns into drinking water.

Today, astronauts can recover more than 70% of the water, and NASA researchers are working with technology demonstrator to increase that number to more than 95%.

Shower hour! Astronauts can’t take a shower in space or the water goes everywhere, so I wanted to demonstrate how to keep my hair clean at @ Space_Station. The simple things we take for granted on Earth are not so simple in microgravity! pic.twitter.com/wfXhNv6zzD

— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 31, 2021

Many astronauts have personal hygiene kits. The kit contains personal hygiene products selected by each astronaut. If possible, accommodate personal preferences such as toothpaste brands. Dental hygiene is the same as the earth.

