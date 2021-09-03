Queen of Witches changes Destiny 2 a lot in the 5th year





Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is still six months away, but it already sounds like one of the most ambitious updates in the game. Over the past two weeks, Bungie has shed more light on the major changes that Bungie will bring, from the next annual expansion and the creation of weapons to the overhaul of subclasses. When launched in February next year, players may come across very different versions of the game.

Bungie revealed a lot about the Queen of the Witches in a big Destiny 2 showcase last week, but she’s also leaked details in a series of interviews and blog posts published since then. While players are always hungry for more content, more missions, and more loot, the studio is also committed to radically changing the underlying Destinys of gameplay in new ways.

Bungy has staff. Former Destiny director Luke Smith is now overseeing the continued growth of the franchise as a whole. Big plans are underway and it’s a particularly exciting time for a vast loot shooter. Here’s an overview of everything we already know and what we’ve covered in detail recently.

Queen of Witches campaign adds a whole new universe

Queen Savasun of the Witch is the god of the hive, and the gods of the hive have a pocket universe created to hide their power, Sloan World. Next year, an expansion will take place in the Sloan World, inspired by the eerie forests, eerie swamps, and Gothic true detectives of Savath, the cathedral, and one of those giant mysterious black pyramid aliens. In the new legendary campaign mode, players can explore this place on more difficult difficulty, rewarding better for the size of the fire team.

Enemy of Savathns Throne World? A new enemy type that can demonstrate light subclass abilities that reflect the abilities of Hive Guardians and Player Guardians. These hive guardians can even throw the familiar pursuit grenades and even cast supers. They also have ghosts that will revive them after a short period of time if they are not destroyed immediately.

Game director Joe Blackburn told Polygon. We want to make you feel like you’re fighting something you understand. The stadium is leveled in many interesting ways.

Destiny 2 hasn’t had a new alien race since the abandoned expansion of the 2018s introduced Scorch. Since then, there have been variations in new enemy types and existing ones, but nothing has dramatically changed combat encounters to the extent that the Hive Guardian seems to do so.

Bungie also aims to make the campaign as fulfilling as Halo, Titanfall, and the latest Doom games. In the last few releases, the campaign has had a great moment, but when it started, it often felt like it was over. Blackburn told PC Gamer that it was one of the things he wanted to fix at a pace. It’s unclear if that means the Queen of the Witch’s campaign will be longer than past expansion campaigns, but unlike recent Expunge and Shattered Realm campaigns, missions have gameplay wrinkles and exploration. It seems to increase.

How Weapon Making Works

Bungie has been slowly pushing Destiny 2 towards something more customizable over the years. The Season of Opulences Menagerie allows players to grind certain loot drops. The Season of the Hunt gives players more control over the perks that loot drops. The Queen of Witches goes a step further with actual weapon making.

There aren’t many details yet, but in the original announcement by Witch Queens, Bungie said it would be combat-based, and Blackburn told Polygon that it would be a new system from scratch.

He elaborated a bit in an interview with PC Gamer and likened weapon making to exploring recipes for possible perks before starting to bake. And we want you to feel like you’re on a journey to get there, Blackburn said. By the time you can make the exact divine roll, you will have the ability to make all versions of that gun you want. So it’s really about a long pursuit with weapons.

This new system will reduce the confusion in the player’s vault by not forcing them to manage the suboptimal duplication of gear until they finally get the RNG-based perk godroll they were looking for. It seems to me.

Grave, a new secondary weapon type introduced at the same time, is dedicated to the new crafting system and also sounds like a complement to the way Hive Guardians change combat. As Blackburn explained to Polygon, players can pop Grave’s shield power to get closer to the ghost and kill the ghost, but they can still stab enemies even if they run out of ammo. Destiny’s game director also suggested that players can customize their graves by choosing certain perks like swashbuckler during the crafting process.

Destiny 2’s light subclass has become a makeover

Since the release of Destiny 2, players have been playing with almost the same toolbox when it comes to light subclass abilities. The new supermarket has expanded their abandoned arsenal. Beyond Light has added a new Dark subclass called Stasis. It was so powerful that it quickly became a favorite.

In the Witch Queen, existing Solar, Ark, and Void subclasses also receive stasis treatment. This means that existing trees will be transformed into fragment / aspect systems, allowing players to freely combine and combine abilities and augment them to create more unique loadouts. For example, Void Warlocks will get a Pocket Singularity melee projectile that pushes enemies out of the cover, and a Child of the Old Gods Aspect that can be equipped to summon a perceptual black hole that consumes and gives health to the target. That’s all great.

Some abilities like Super will be carried over to this new system, but others will be unrecognizable or recreated beyond recognition.Some of these some of our proximity [existing] Blackburn told Polygon.Some of them are, it’s ok [to lose]Anyway, it turns out that it’s a weakness of the tree.

Fortunately, unlike when Stasis was added to Beyond Light, there’s no painful and cumbersome quest line to get a new fragment / aspect version of the old ability. The light subclass will also be reworked throughout the year, starting with Void and followed by Arc and Solar in subsequent seasons.

And while the new dark subclass is sadly not on the Queen of the Witch’s card, Bungy confirmed that it was working on the next subclass. Maybe you’re ready for Lightfall, the expansion currently planned for 2023.

Large and small raids are underway

Raids and dungeons (shorter three-person versions of raids) are the best gems of the new update. The Prophecy Dungeon was added to the arrival season over a year ago and is one of the most fun and rewarding things in the game. As Polygons Ryan Gilliam pointed out last week, the biggest news recently coming out of Bungie is that Destiny 2 is set to get new raids or dungeons every three months.

This begins with a new dungeon that will be available in December as part of the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack. Two more are underway, with a new assault based on the conflict with Savasun, in the fifth year, which officially begins when the Queen of Witches goes live. Bungy is also recreating the old raids that will come back during that period, just as the first raid in the series, the Vault of Glass, came back with some new twists earlier this year.

Polygon recently reported that this new rhythm arrives with a more streamlined end-of-game activity rotation. The goal is to reward the highest power gear with the latest dungeons and raids, along with one older version of those activities. Does that mean that the old raids and their equipment are officially rotated out of the game, as it happened at Beyond Light last year, or does Die Hard continue to run even if it’s simply pushed into the background? Is unknown. One of the things that makes the Prophecy Dungeon feel so fresh now is the resurrection of the old Trials of the Nine Gear, which can only be cultivated there.

Blackburn told PC gamers that it was dangerous, but what the old Destiny Raid returns during the Witch Queen is still obscured, leading to speculation that it will either be Kingsfall or the wrath of the machine. .. Polygon also hinted that a special version of Raid Gear, including glowing armor, could also return from its original fate.

The witch queen is just the middle point

When first announced last summer, Bungy touted the Queen of Witches as the second act of a trilogy of fate that light and darkness began with Beyond Light. Last week, it extended that story with the fourth and final installment, called The Final Shape, aimed at 2024. Why change? Short story: Bungie realized that he couldn’t narrow down the story he wanted to tell to another extension.

Blackburn told PC Gamer that it’s very important to us that the story doesn’t feel like it ended in a single extension. A nice quick quick campaign you know and to the next. So I did a lot more descriptive work than I had ever thought to create a roadmap and see how many I needed.

Final Shape will officially end at the beginning of Destiny’s 10-year plan, but of course the game will continue. It’s not yet clear if it will continue as part of Destiny 2 or as a sequel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/bungie-has-big-plans-for-destiny-2-1847615177

