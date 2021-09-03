The 2022 OWL season begins in April with an early build of Overwatch 2.





An early build of Overwatch 2 is a title featured at the beginning of the Overwatch League 2022 season. A league spokesman confirmed with the Dallas Morning News on Friday.

Overwatch League vice president John Specter also tweeted that OWL has a start date of April 2022, contrary to rumors that OWL has a one-year delay between seasons.

I have seen a lot of speculation about the 2022 start date of OWL. Next season is scheduled to start in April 2022. We will share details of the 2022 rostering timeline and general information about the 2022 season as we approach April.

— Jon Spector (@Spex_J) September 3, 2021

The fact that the game is an early build suggests that not all components are ready for a full game release, but gameplay, mechanics, heroes, and maps are enough for professional play. It means being sophisticated. In other words, the initial build is in good condition.

This answers one big question about the future of the league that started in 2018 and ran the first four seasons in 2016 Overwatch, but as the playoffs approach, there are still some about the 2022 version of OWL. There is something unclear (Dallas Fuel is the first match of the 9 pm CST on September 21st).

It also means that there is a 6-month off-season.

The new game could be the first domino of the off-season, which is important for all Activision Blizzarde sports. The pandemic forced both the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League to move away from live events, but continued to play online for most of 2020 and 2021.

Proceedings against large game developers claiming a toxic work environment are affecting esports titles, with some OWL and CDL sponsorships coming from livestream as brands investigate their relationships. It has been deleted. The success of the league could be driven by the success of the 2016 blockbuster sequel. To get more viewers in professional games, casual players need to invest more in games and scenes.

Over the last 16 months, the game’s current rendition has limited content added and is the latest hero with Echo added (April 14th). The hero pool helped keep the gameplay interesting as the team was forced to be creative in composing throughout the season, but Overwatch 2 needs to land in one or more ways.

At the very least, this means that the league format will move from 6-vs-6 to 5-vs-5 and only one tank will be played in the composition. Fuel is in a good position as only Lee Feares Iisok and Choi Hanbin Hanbien are on the roster, but other teams with spare tanks are forced to make difficult decisions.

Dallas Fuel finishes its regular season with the most league points in the west (17), aiming for the best finish in franchise history. How the league and its team respond to new games and formats during the off-season will determine the future of esports.

