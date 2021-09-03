Potential Agent Teaser, Numerous Nods to VALORANT Mirror Bath Lore Found in Fractures





Brave folklore enthusiasts enjoy this.

VALORANT’s next map, Fracture, will be released next week in Episode 3, Act 2. And the theorist is sure to scrutinize the landscape for folklore and pieces of Easter eggs. However, potential teasers may further indicate that a well-dressed agent is imminent.

The next section contains spoilers and theories. Fans who want to sift Fracture and create their own guesses will have to wait for the map to be published.

The fracture trailer, premiered earlier this week, featured a mysterious voice narrating when two bullets met from opposite directions to destroy a nuclear reactor. The riot previously teased an image of a fashionable person named Dead Eye, the national anthem of the first year, wearing glasses, smoothing hair, and carrying a long-barreled weapon on his shoulder. No riots have been confirmed yet, but the Teaser on the outskirts of Fracture seems to be driving this theory.

Screenshots by Riot Games

By avoiding the map range using ghost mode, players can see what looks like two gun cases, two old phones, and two cameras installed on the other side of the fracture. increase. And each area has a perfect vantage point of the reactor in the center of the map. This means that the new agents and, in some cases, their mirror versions were communicating to destroy the reactor together.

The name of the fracture may have come from a huge rift that divides the map into two landscapes. One is dry and desert-like, and the other is full of overgrown foliage. But it simply goes beyond two separate ecosystems. Certain Easter eggs suggest that these two landscapes actually represent Earth-1 and its mirror berth, or Alpha and Omega.

Screenshots by Riot Games

Signs scattered throughout the map are labeled “Alpha Sector” in the lush foliage section and “Omega Sector” in the Sand Desert section and are paired with the Kingdom logo (depending on which side you are on). Is also different). And the poster on the wall suggests that the two worlds have different outlooks on life. Alpha posters read “Earth, Protect Our Future” and “Dreaming Courage”, while Omega posters read “Reduce Speaking, Do More”, “Force Everyday, Teleport” Take an authoritarian tone rather than “clean up.”

The riots also added some interactable objects, suggesting that the kingdom is aware of the existence of both worlds. The defender’s spawn during the purchase phase allows the player to read two messages from the opposite computer. On the Alpha side, a message from the K-SEC team states that a man named Oran Makenev will be welcomed to the Everett Linde Institute and paired with Ruben Pontes on the Omega side. Omega’s computer is linked to Pontes’ inbox, and Makenev asks him to “walk through the Easter support structure” and “reconfirm everything.”

Screenshots by Riot Games

This subtle interaction may confirm that Kingdom is playing a role in the Mirror Bath conflict, where the Earth-1 Radiante store is being attacked by a mirror agent. However, this obviously leaves fans with many unanswered questions. How exactly is Kingdom involved? Why did the mysterious agent destroy the Radian Collider? Did they work with the mirror version? Where are the residents of the Everett Linde Institute now? And what was Makenev so delusional about?

Riot has not yet confirmed any of these theories, but more brave folklore may be imminent. For fans who want to dive into the fracture and continue their treasure hunt, the map will be released in patch 3.05 on September 8th.

