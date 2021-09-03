How astronauts go to the bathroom in outer space





Placing humans in space presents many challenges. At the very least, come up with a way for them to go to the bathroom. NASA has been working on this with more or less success since its first space mission. Even before the Space Age, the military U-2 program faced this challenge. These long-range reconnaissance aircraft fly at 70,000 feet (21,336 meters). This means that the pilot must wear a partially pressurized suit. In-flight pee was initially controlled by a suit-wearing catheter, inserted into the penis of a male pilot at the time, and passed through the bladder. Urine was sucked from the bladder into the bag. done. But, as you can imagine, the pilot didn’t think it was the ideal solution. NASA has come up with a better solution for space flight, but they took some time to get this right.

Man, I have to pee

In the first American space flight in 1961, NASA had no plans to pee. They didn’t think it was necessary for a 15 minute flight. However, due to a series of minor issues, the launch was delayed. After lying on his back in a suit for three hours on the Freedom 7 rocket, Solo Crew member Alan Shepard wirelessly sent the command with a very plain message, “Man, I have to pee.” Shepherd asked if she could temporarily get out of her suit to free herself from the coffee and OJ she had for breakfast. The command responded with a definitive “no”. However, they temporarily turned off the electrical components in his suit so that he could just pee in his pants without the danger of frying himself. Oh yeah, the first humans in space went there with a wet Englishman. One small oversight for NASA, one big pee for Alan Shepard.

Later in a longer space flight, NASA came up with a plan. Astronauts urinate in a complex arrangement that NASA describes as “a rubber cuff connected to a flexible collection bag.” Defecation was a little more complicated. This is a description of NASA’s Apollo program pooping procedure.

The device used was a plastic bag taped to the buttocks to catch feces. After defecation, the crew had to seal and knead the bag to mix the liquid disinfectant with the contents to provide the desired degree of stool stabilization. This task is unpleasant and takes a very long time, so foods and laxatives with low residues were commonly used prior to launch. During the flight, in addition to low-residue foods, drugs to reduce bowel motility were also used.

Small poop bag

Nowadays, astronauts wear essentially high-tech diapers called max-absorbent clothing for spacewalks. It’s much easier and you don’t have to knead the stool or take any medicine.

However, the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station have rooms (just a few rooms) for something like a regular toilet. The routine looks like this: The crew pees at what is essentially a tube that sucks in all the urine so that it does not float around the space station. Urine is collected, processed and recycled. Alternatively, astronaut Jessica Meir wrote in an article on the NASA website: [the International Space Station], Today’s coffee is tomorrow’s coffee! ”

To defecate, they line up plastic bags in a small canister, sit on the canister, and drop the deposits into the bag. This device also has a vacuum that ensures that if there is anything worse than a drop of urine floating around the space station, it is floating feces and the deposits go where they should be. increase. A small bag of poop is then loaded onto a special cargo ship that burns out when it reenters the Earth’s atmosphere. (Some canisters are stored and sent back to Earth for research).

Toilet design versatility

While this system works well for male crew members, it is not ideal for females who cannot easily distinguish between the process of peeing and the process of pooping. Again, it took a while, but NASA finally addressed the issue. Last September, NASA announced that it would install a new toilet at a space station, or officially known as the Universal Waste Management System.

The UWMS toilet section has been redesigned to take into account the female anatomy. The urine funnel and sheet can be used at the same time. Of course, it’s not just the output that can float in a zero-gravity environment. You can also be an astronaut. As a result, the new toilet has foot restraints and handrails that allow astronauts to stay on top of things. Doing business in space isn’t easy, but it’s much easier than it used to be.

