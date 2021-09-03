Nintendo is reportedly planning to switch between Game Boy and Game Boy Color games online.





According to Nintendo rumors, Nintendo may finally be ready to bring its renowned handheld game library to the Nintendo Switch Game Boy, with Game Boy Color titles over 100 NES offered through the Switch online subscription service. And will soon be joining the SNES game Hate Podcast backed by Nintendo Life on Tuesday and this time by Eurogamers on Friday. Nintendo’s rumors aren’t so strong every day.

There is no word about which titles will arrive, and I don’t necessarily expect your favorites to be among them, especially to get started. Nintendo is curating the NES and SNES libraries for Switch very slowly, some of them are pretty deep cuts, and many titles like Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Super Mario RPG are still MIA two years later.

But it makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to add more classic content. In particular, with the full-scale introduction of Switch, Nintendo is watching its competitors take advantage of the remakes, remasters, and next-generation patches they offer to improve the look of older games. Their new console has a little more life.

Does this mean that the Game Boy Classic Edition isn’t happening?

For a while, Nintendo followed the NES Classic and SNES Classic routes, releasing a cute limited edition miniature USB version of the Game Boy or Nintendo 64, wondering if the game was preloaded. However, the Gameboys 30th Anniversary went back and forth without a Miniature Gameboy and is now in the midst of a global chip shortage. We look forward to more opportunities for new gamers to join the old classics, as well as remakes like Lynx Awakening (originally Game Boy, Game Boy Color).

People who play the new Metroid Dread deserve to play its amazing first part, Metroid Fusion, so I’m also looking forward to Game Boy Advance. Some of the best Fire Emblem games ever made are out there. Oh, and the golden sun. Eurogamer says there may be other consoles on the card besides Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

Interestingly, Nintendo has issued this official statement: There is nothing to announce on this topic.

Which Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are on your list of candidates? Go with Wario Land and Pokemon Pinball.

Switch Online costs $ 4 per month, $ 20 per year, or $ 35 per year for family members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/3/22656353/nintendo-game-boy-game-boy-color-games-switch-online-subscription The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos