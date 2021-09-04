Startups should look to cutting-edge technology to tackle diseases that affect women – TechCrunch





Shahar Keinan Contributor

Auransa Co-Founder and CEO Pek Lum has over 20 years of experience in genomics and drug discovery and is the chief architect behind Auransas technology.

An increasing number of start-ups are focusing on reproduction and women’s health. However, most of them deal with female childbirth: contraception, ovulation, and inability to conceive. The broader areas of women’s health remain neglected.

Historically, most of our understanding of illness has come from a male perspective and is predominantly based on studies with male patients. Until the early 1990s, women of childbearing age were excluded from drug trial research, and the resulting stigma was a continuing problem in healthcare. Other issues include underestimation of women in health research, disregard for women’s physical complaints (related to conditions such as misdiagnosis of endometriosis), and gender discrimination in research funding, especially in research grants. ..

For example, in some studies, looking at National Institutes of Health funding, an disproportionate proportion of its resources is associated with illnesses that primarily affect men, at the expense of illnesses that primarily affect women. It is shown to be spent. In 2019, a disease-load-based NIH-funded study (estimated by the number of years lost due to illness) found that men’s preferred illnesses were twice as often funded as women’s preferred illnesses. Was shown.

Take endometriosis as an example. Endometriosis is a disease in which endometrial-like tissue (lesions) is found outside the uterus. Endometriosis is a condition that occurs only in people with a uterus and requires less funding and research than many other conditions. It can cause chronic pain, malaise, painful sexual intercourse, and infertility. The disease can affect 1 in 10 women, but the diagnosis is still very late and the disease is confirmed only by surgery.

No non-invasive tests available. Women are often diagnosed solely because of infertility, which can take up to 10 years. After diagnosis, not only is there an inadequate understanding of the relationship with other lesions such as adenomyosis, but also the biology and progression of the disease. Current treatments include surgical removal of lesions and drugs that suppress the production of ovarian hormones (mainly estrogens).

However, there are changes to the work. NIH created the Women’s Health Research category for the purpose of an annual budget in 1994 and was updated to include research related to women only in 2019. In acknowledging the widespread male prejudice in both human and animal studies, NIH required grant applicants to recruit male and female participants in the protocol in 2016. These changes are slow, and looking at endometriosis, we received only $ 7 million in NIH funding in fiscal year 2018, near the bottom of the NIH285’s disease / research area.

It’s interesting to note that significant changes come from other sources, not so much from funders and the pharmaceutical industry. Push comes from patients who regularly meet with illness and the doctors themselves. Pharmaceutical companies (such as Eli Lilly and AbbVie) have entered the women’s healthcare sector under patient guidance, gradually expanding their R & D base and expanding beyond reproductive health to other major women’s health sectors. We are doubling our efforts to do so.

New innovations for endometriosis are funded by private sources. In 2020, women’s health has finally emerged as one of the most promising areas of investment. These include NextGen Jane, which raised $ 9 million in Series A for smart tampons in April 2021, and DotLab, a non-invasive endometriosis testing startup that raised $ 10 million from investors. Includes diagnostic companies (never an exhaustive list). Last July. Other notable advances include Phendo, a research app that tracks endometriosis, and Gynica, a company focused on cannabis-based treatments for gynecological problems.

The complexity of endometriosis is such that a single biotechnology start-up may find it difficult to do it alone. One approach to tackling this is through collaboration. Two companies, Polaris Quantum Biotech and Auransa, are working together to address the challenges of endometriosis and other women’s specific illnesses.

Using data, algorithms, and quantum computing, this collaboration between two women-led AI companies integrates understanding of disease biology and chemistry. Moreover, they do not stop in silico. Rather, this collaboration aims to bring treatment to patients.

New partnerships can have a significant impact on how fast areas such as women’s health can move forward. Without such collaborative efforts, women-centric illnesses such as endometriosis, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer may remain neglected and the long-awaited treatment may not be immediately transferred to the clinic. There is sex.

By using state-of-the-art technology for complex women’s illnesses, the field is advancing much faster, with candidate drugs within a few years, especially with the help of patient advocacy groups, research institutes, doctors, and outsiders. You can enter the clinic. A ready-to-use funding approach, such as crowdfunding from the patient himself.

The global market for endometriosis alone is expected to reach $ 2.2 billion over the next six years, so chasing the women’s health market will benefit both patients and businesses. thinking about.

