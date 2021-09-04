Apple has postponed launching a photo-scanning feature for child abuse





Apple Inc. has postponed a system that scans customer photos for signs of child sexual abuse in response to intense criticism from privacy advocates.

In early August, the company announced this feature along with other tools aimed at protecting children and eradicating illegal pornography, raising concerns about creating a backdoor through the company’s invaluable privacy measures. Faced immediately. Apple said it would scramble to contain the dispute in the coming weeks and use an independent auditor to oversee the system, but protests continued.

In a statement on Friday, Apple announced last month a plan for features aimed at protecting children from predators who recruit and abuse children using communication tools and limiting the spread of child sexual abuse material. bottom. Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, etc., take more time to collect and improve input over the next few months before releasing these critical child safety features. I made it.

This backlash has spurred increased Apple surveillance in recent months. Earlier this week, the company agreed to change its App Store policy to address criticisms of being anti-competitive. And employees are increasingly speaking out about issues within the company, including what they say is a lack of equality in wages. The US National Labor Relations Board is currently investigating two complaints from workers arising from concerns about workplace safety and lack of transparency in wages.

Apple was planning three new tools designed to help fight child sexual abuse material (CSAM). They include the use of Siri Digital Assistant to report child abuse and access resources related to CSAM, and the ability for messages to scan devices operated by children for explicit images of incoming or outgoing calls. It was.

The third feature was the most controversial. It is a function to analyze the user library of iCloud Photos to find explicit images of children. If a customer is found to have such a photo in their library, Apple will be warned, perform a human review to verify the content, and then report the user to law enforcement.

Privacy advocates, such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, have warned that this technology could be used to track anything other than child pornography and open the door to broader abuse. They weren’t convinced that Apple was planning to invite auditors to tweak the system. The approach itself has no choice but to weaken the encryption that protects user privacy, he said.

On Friday, EFF said it was pleased that Apple was listening to its concerns, but it urged the company to stop planning altogether.

In a statement, Secretary-General Cindy Korn said these features pose a tremendous risk to the privacy and security of iPhone users and provide authoritarian governments with a turnkey mass surveillance system to spy on citizens. The huge coalition of voices continues to demand that users’ phones protect both messages and photos, and that the company keeps its promise to provide users with true privacy.

Apple has instructed staff on how to answer questions on this topic to protect the new CSAM capabilities. The system also states that it will only flag if the user has about 30 or more potentially illegal photos.

Apple is also not alone in taking such steps. Facebook Inc. has long had an algorithm to detect such images uploaded to social networks. Google’s YouTube also analyzes videos on the service for explicit and abusive content involving children. Adobe Inc. provides similar protection for online services.

Apple’s CSAM feature works by assigning a so-called hash key to each user’s image and comparing that key to the key assigned to the image in the explicit representation database. Some users are concerned that it may be related to simply storing the baby’s image in the tub, for example. However, personal images of children’s parents are unlikely to be in a database of known child pornography that Apple cross-references as part of its system.

Apple also sought to alleviate concerns about the government spying on users and tracking non-child pornographic photos. The database, as originally announced, said it would consist of images sourced from multiple child safety organizations, as well as the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center. The company also plans to use data from regional groups run by various governments, and said an independent auditor will validate the contents of the database.

Also, it only affects the photos that customers upload to their iCloud account. Apple said it would reject government demands to use its technology as a means of spying on customers.

This feature is expected to take effect by the end of the year and may mask the expected surge in Apple product announcements in the coming weeks. The company is rolling out updated iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Macs, and the new big Apple Watch, people familiar with the issue say.

EFFs Cohn said Friday that he looks forward to working with the company to find a way to combat the tragedy of child sexual abuse material online without sacrificing the true privacy and security of Apple’s customers. rice field.

