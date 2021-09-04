What happened to the garage where Google was founded?





The garage where Google was based when it was founded in 1998. (Getty Images)

This article is part of “On This Day” in the Yahoo series.

It’s a tech giant that has changed the way we find and consume information, so the ubiquitous one has become a verb: Google.

And it all started in the garage.

It’s been 23 years since Google, founded on September 4, 1998, has changed our way of life forever.

It was the date the company, founded by then-Stanford doctoral students Larry Page and Sergey Brin, was founded thanks to a $ 100,000 investment from the co-founder of Sun Microsystems.

At the time, Google HQ was a discreet garage with a table tennis table in Menlo Park, California.

Larry Page (left) and Sergey Brin (Google co-founder). (Getty Images)

Page and Brin rented space from Google’s first marketing manager, Susan Wojcski. She is currently the CEO of YouTube, owned by Google.

When Page and Brin resigned from Google’s parent company Alphabet in December 2019 as CEO and President, respectively, they wrote: It will continue.

A video tour taken by Google’s sixth employee, Harry, in 1998 shows the pages working on a computer in a fairly disorganized garage office space.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin rented a garage when the company had only a handful of employees. (Getty Images)

The company later offered a virtual tour of the Menlo Park garage, which Google started. (Google map)

Page and Brin rented a garage for $ 1,700 a month from Wojcicki, who was working in Intel’s marketing department at the time.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in 2019, she said: I was worried about covering my mortgage.

So I was willing to rent my garage to any student.

Read more: Google postpones return to office until January

Then two students appeared. One was named Sergey Brin. The other was named Larry Page.

They are the founders of Google. But at that time they were just students. They looked like other students.

Wojcicki became Google’s 16th employee in 1999. That same year, the company left the garage five months later and moved to the Palo Alto office. Its current headquarters, Googleplex, is located in Mountain View, California, covering 2 million square feet.

The story continues

read more

This day: Netflix was born (but not as we know it)

Today: How Microsoft Changed the World with the Launch of Windows 95

But that didn’t mean the garage was forgotten.

In 2006, Google bought a 1,900-square-foot home with a garage for a private fee, celebrating its own special history, while similar properties in the area acquired up to $ 1.3 million in the meantime. was doing.

Google’s first “office” showed little of a tech giant about what it would be like. (Google map)

Former Google executive and now YouTube CEO Susan Wojcski will speak in 2013 in the garage where the company was founded on his 15th birthday. (Reuters)

Googleplex, Google’s current glorious headquarters in Mountain View, California. (PA)

In 2013, to celebrate his 15th birthday, Google returned to the garage, published it in the media, and Wojcski gave a speech.

She said at the time that it’s basically the same, although it differs from Google in many ways.

Five years later, to commemorate the company’s 20th anniversary, Google recreated the look of the 1998 garage and released it to the world for exploration in Street View on Google Maps.

Read more: Google, Facebook, Microsoft spend on top lobbying in the EU

The virtual tour showed a desktop computer displaying Google’s beta, including an exclamation mark that would later be removed from the logo.

The whiteboard in the hallway will display the message Google Worldwide Headquarters.

Larry and Sergey were particularly excited about the use of washing machines and dryers included in their rent, according to a Google blog post announcing the Street View tour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/on-this-day-garage-google-founded-215446987.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos