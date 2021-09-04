Google and Comcast are moving more aggressively to gain a $ 15.8 billion market share.





Dublin, September 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The US Market for Home Automation and Security Technology 2021-2026 report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The US market for home automation systems should grow from $ 9 billion in 2021 to $ 15.8 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Companies such as Google and Comcast are moving more aggressively to gain market share in the home automation market. The US home automation market is highly competitive and players are constantly actively developing solutions to meet their needs.

Players employ a variety of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product development and launches, for sustainability and growth in the market. For example, January 2020, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. And Mosaic Acquisition Corp. merged to make Vivint a publicly traded company.

The top priority of business is to protect the health of consumers and workers. Partial or complete factory closures can continue for local manufacturers that have been hit hard over the long term. COVID-19 affected almost every region, but the number of diagnosed cases is increasing, especially in the United States. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on almost every global industry, including the US home automation and security technology market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the US residential real estate market. Despite the economic recovery, increased unemployment and economic uncertainty could continue to affect the housing market beyond 2020. The pandemic impact on the US housing market had a significant impact on the 2020 home automation and security technology market.

Consumers of home automation solutions want to:

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to protect against fire and carbon monoxide.

Flood sensor to protect against potential floods.

Door sensors and glass breakage sensors to notify homeowners of forced entry attempts.

Indoor and outdoor security cameras for monitoring homes, displaying video footage and alerting you to suspicious activity.

24/7 surveillance to assist in emergencies and crises and to keep homes and people safe.

What is included in the report

The story continues

24 tables

US Market Overview of Home Automation and Security Technology

Market size estimates and analysis of market trends using 2020 data, 2021 estimates, 2023 estimates, and CAGR forecasts up to 2026

Evaluate market size and forecasts, and analyze in-depth drivers, challenges, and opportunities that influence market growth

A description of home automation features and the technologies that enable home automation, and a controller description with a comparison of hardware-based and software-based controllers.

A description of small stand-alone devices and complex smart home networks, and a discussion of the ability to connect numerous electrical devices around the home to the brains of programmable computers.

More information on devices and technologies for automated energy management systems, and information on wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, and INSTEON.

Market share analysis of leading companies in the industry and Powerline Control Systems Inc., Echelon Corp., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., Honeywell International Inc. Comprehensive corporate profile of major companies such as.

Main topics to cover:

Chapter 1; Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Home Automation

meaning

US home automation market by function

Lighting automation

HVAC automation

Automatic energy management

Home security system

Integrated (multifunctional) home automation system

Realization technology of home automation

Main control unit

User interface

sensor

Actuators and output devices

Wiring and networking

Chapter 4 Home Automation Market Environment

Impact of COVID-19

Market dynamics

Market driving force

Chapter 5 Automation of Home Lighting

Devices and technologies

Central control unit

User interface

sensor

Actuators and output devices

Automated window covering

Smart window

Condensing

Wiring and networking

Provider

Market for components of home lighting automation systems

Market for components of home lighting automation systems by application

New housing construction

Retrofit system

Automated window covering

Smart glass and automatic controller interface

Chapter 6 Automatic Home HVAC Control

Chapter 7 Automated Home Energy Management

Chapter 8 Automatic Home Entertainment System

Devices and technologies

controller

Digital media server

Amplifiers, switches, power distribution modules, power supplies

Types of multi-room devices

User interface

Actuators and output devices

Wiring and networking

Provider

Market for components of automated home entertainment systems

controller

User interface

Chapter 9 Automatic Home Security System

Chapter 10 Integrated Home Automation

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profile

Lighting automation

Centralite Systems Inc.

Futronix Co., Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lutron Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mechoshade Systems Inc.

Powerline Control Systems Inc.

Research Frontiers Co., Ltd.

Sage Electrochromics Inc.

Savant Systems Llc

Schneider Electric / Square D Co., Ltd.

Solar shading system

Somfy Systems Inc.

Vantage Controls Inc.

Watt stopper

Energy management

Comverge Inc.

Cooper Industries Co., Ltd.

Ecobee

Echeron Co., Ltd.

Elster Llc

Issuer Co., Ltd.

Energate Inc.

Energeno Ltd.

Energyict Inc.

Gainspan Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co., Ltd.

Google.Org

Green Energy Option Co., Ltd.

Grid Net Co., Ltd.

Itron Inc.

Landis + Gyr, Ag

Mmb network

American radio thermostat company

Rent bit

Census metering system

Sequentric Energy Systems Llc

Silicon Labs

Tendril Networks Inc.

Trilliant network

Home entertainment automation system

Amx Llc

Control4 Corp.

Crestron Electronics Co., Ltd.

Elan Home Systems Llc

Embedded Automation Inc.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Nuvo Technologies Inc.

Remote Technologies Inc.

Royal Philips Electronics, Nv

Russound

Sonos Inc.

Universal remote control

Xantech Llc

Hvac automation system

Automatic environment system Llc

Ewc Controls Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Res Automatica Ltd.

Research Products Co., Ltd.

Residential control system

Sun Court Co., Ltd.

Train Co., Ltd.

Wattmaster Controls Inc.

White-Rogers Co.

Zonex Systems Inc.

Home security system

Bosch Security Systems Co., Ltd.

Digital security control

Linear Llc

Mace Security International Inc.

Optex Inc.

Visonic Group

Integrated home automation

Outstanding innovation

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i5jzj.

