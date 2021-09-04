Google is working on a Chromebook “Human Presence Sensor”





Google is working with Antmicro to develop a human presence sensor for future Chromebooks. It can be used for face unlocking and other long-awaited Chrome OS features.

Earlier this year, in a blog post celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Chromebook, Google posted a small teaser about the next steps in Chrome OS. Among them is the promise to use sensor technology for a more personalized experience.

I’ve been looking for ways to make the Chromebook experience even more useful for everyone. Examples include using artificial intelligence technology to actively assist people, integrating sensor technology for a more personalized experience, expanding the portfolio of devices with cellular connectivity, and device integration. There are endless efforts to improve.

Fast-forwarding to this day, we’ve found a fair amount of evidence that Google is working on a project called HPS. This is an abbreviation for Human Presence Sensor. Last year or so, human presence detection became an interesting new feature on Windows laptops, complementing Windows Hello and unlocking your face much faster by recognizing when you’re walking.

However, unlike Windows 10 and 11, Chrome OS doesn’t provide face unlock on current Chromebooks, which makes the purpose of the human presence sensor a bit uncertain.

Important work has been done over the past few months to get this human presence sensor to work at the hardware level, but so far there is one clue as to how Chrome OS handles it. There is only one. Specifically, if your Chromebook has HPS, you’ll see an eye-shaped icon in your system tray. For now, this feature is in the early stages of development, the icon is static, but it may display different icons depending on whether Chrome OS can detect the presence of the user.

In that case, this suggests some possibilities. For one, existing laptops that detect the presence of humans can automatically lock Windows if they are away for a period of time. Or, conversely, you can use HPS to keep your Chromebook awake and not dimming when you’re in front of it, similar to the screen attention feature on your Pixel smartphone.

So where can we expect this human presence sensor to appear first? So far, there are signs that Google is testing HPS features on two Chromebooks. With some code changes, the TEST information indicates that HPS is being used in Zork. This is the shared codename for all current Chromebooks with AMD processors.

More directly, with one code change, Google added sensor support directly to Brya. This is the codename for a Chromebook built on the next 12th generation Intel processor. This change was later abandoned and adopted a different design that wasn’t device-specific, but it still serves as a good hint to where Google wants to use the sensor.

Google seems to be using dedicated hardware to run this human presence sensor, especially CrossLink NXLIFCL-17, the FPGA from Lattice Semiconductor. The manufacturer’s website also has a demo video that counts the number of people who can see the camera using the hardware.

Another interesting aspect of this is that Google is working with Antmicro, a software-driven technology company that develops open, modern industrial edge and cloud Al systems, to develop human presence sensors. is. Among other responsibilities, Antmicro seems to be looking at ways to operate the sensor hardware using open source software when possible. This isn’t the first time Google and Antmicro have collaborated. The two companies that are founding members of the RISC-V Foundation Platinum have worked together to create the Coral AI Developer Board along with several other projects.

In short, Google seems to have dedicated hardware for Chromebooks to use the camera to detect if someone is in front of the computer. This could be part of a larger plan to add a detailed Windows Hello-like face unlock to Chrome OS, but it’s not certain at this time. Also, it’s not yet clear whether Google and Antmicro are developing this for Chromebook makers or specific devices such as the Pixelbook. In either case, the result should be an interesting showcase of the potential of Chrome OS’s ambient features.

Watch the human presence sensor in Chrome OS carefully as development progresses. Over time, it should become clear exactly how it works and in which Chromebook it is expected.

