



Google Maps has a dark mode that you can activate on your iPhone or Android. To turn on Dark Mode in Google Maps[設定]You need to open the menu and set the theme to dark mode or reflect the theme of your device. For more articles, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Dark Mode is one of the most popular trends in the last decade. Currently, almost all major apps and devices have dark mode or themes. This is perfect for users who prefer dim colors or who want to save battery life.

Google Maps Dark Mode is available on both iPhone and Android devices and can be turned on with a few taps. Here’s how.

How to turn on dark mode in Google Maps

Note: You must be running at least iOS 13 or Android 10 / Q or later to use Dark Mode on any device.

First, open the Google Maps app, tap your profile picture in the upper right corner, then[設定]Tap.

Depending on the type of phone you have now:

Turn on Dark Mode from the app settings.Google; William Antonelli / Insider Dark Mode is Android[テーマ]It’s on the menu.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

If you don’t see these menus or options, close the app, turn on Dark Mode for your entire smartphone system, and try again.

When you open the app, you may also see a menu asking which color scheme to use. Feel free to choose Dark Mode from this menu to turn it on quickly.

You may be asked to turn on Dark Mode immediately.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

William Antonelli

Technical Reference Editor

