How to get the most out of Google Forms autosave





You can use autosave to enter data in Google Forms in multiple sessions, but you may want to turn this feature off.

By default, when you enter data in a Google Form while logged in to your Google account, the form information you enter is automatically saved as a draft. This feature is especially useful if you have many questions on the form, or if it takes a considerable amount of time to answer the questions. For example, it can take time for managers and employees to carefully fill out the forms used to evaluate performance and set goals. Similarly, students may appreciate the autosave feature when filling out forms used to evaluate learning.

Google Forms that contain few questions or can be filled out in minutes do not need to have the autosave feature enabled. However, anyone who tries to complete a long form in a single session will understand that Google Forms now auto-saves data.

6 Things Google Forms Fillers Should Know

Since August 2021, the autosave feature has been available to almost anyone using Google Forms. Keeping in mind the following six things will save the data you enter as expected and allow you to fill out the form later.

1. Make sure you are signed in to your Google account before you start filling out the form (Figure A). This will link the form’s auto-saved data to your account so you can switch to another device to log in to your Google account and continue to fill out the form.

Figure A

You must be logged in to your Google account for autosave to work. After signing in, your account will appear at the top of the form (see right). If you are not signed in (shown on the left), autosave will not work.

2. The draft will be stored for 30 days.

3. You must be online for autosave to work.

4. To get the draft answer, open the link to the form while logged in to your Google account.

5. To clear the draft answer and start over, scroll to the bottom of the form and[フォームのクリア](Located in the lower right area of ​​the form, as shown in Figure B).

6.[無効になっている保存]Is displayed (the upper right area of ​​the format with the cloud icon and line, as shown in Figure B), the form owner or editor has chosen to turn off the autosave feature. This means that you have to enter and send all the answers in one session.

Figure B

[フォームのクリア]Select (bottom right) to erase the data and start over. In addition, if the form owner has disabled saving, the indicator will appear in the upper right area of ​​the form (below the form title).

One of the important tips for Google Forms owners and editors

Google Forms owners or editors have the option to turn off the autosave feature. You can choose to do this for a form intended for use on a public computer (such as a kiosk) or for a form embedded in a website. Similarly, you can turn off autosave when entering data for multiple entries. For example, a meeting table intake form where one person enters data for consecutive meeting attendees. To turn off autosave while editing a form[設定](Sprocket on the upper right) |[設定]Choose.[プレゼンテーション]Click on the tab[すべての回答者の自動保存を無効にする]Select the check box next to (see Figure C). Be sure to save after changing the form settings.

The autosave feature is turned on by default, so it’s a good idea to review existing forms and adjust the autosave settings to disable the feature when needed or appropriate.

Figure C

The form owner or form editor can select a checkbox setting to disable autosave for all respondents.

What is your experience with Google Forms?

When filling out a Google Form, did the autosave feature make the form filling process easier? How many sessions do you normally need to fill out a Google Form? What kind of information are you tracking to help the autosave feature? Similarly, if you’re an owner or editor, what type of Google Forms did you choose to turn off autosave? Please let us know your experience with the Google Forms autosave feature in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

