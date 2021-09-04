Exclusive-Google locks Afghan government account when Taliban looks for email-Source | Y100 WNCY | Your home for country and fun





Rafael Satter

Washington (Reuters) According to people familiar with the matter, Google has temporarily closed an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts due to growing concerns about the traces of digital paper left by former officials and their international partners. Locked down to.

A few weeks after the Taliban swiftly acquired Afghanistan from a U.S.-backed government, the report said biometrics https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics. Afghanistan Salary https: // www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points Database abused by new rulers to hunt enemies There is a possibility that

In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Incs Google did not confirm that the Afghan government’s account was locked down, and the company is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and temporarily to protect the relevant account. He said he was taking some measures.

An employee of the former government told Reuters that the Taliban were trying to get an email from a former civil servant.

At the end of last month, employees said the Taliban had asked him to store the data held on the server of the province in which he worked.

If I do, they will have access to data and official communications from former ministry leaders, employees said.

Employees have begun to hide ever since, saying he didn’t obey. Reuters has not identified the man or his previous ministry, concerned about his safety.

According to published email exchanger records, about 20 Afghanistan government agencies used Google servers to process official emails from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Mines, and others. Records show that the Afghanistan office of the Presidential Protocol, like some local governments, used Google.

Directing government databases and email can provide information about former administration employees, former ministers, government contractors, tribal allies, and foreign partners.

Chad Anderson, a security researcher at Domain Tools, an Internet intelligence company that helped Reuters identify which ministries operate which email platforms, said it provides a really wealth of information. He said it was a big problem just to put the employee list on the Google sheet, citing reports of retaliation against civil servants.

According to mail exchanger records, Microsoft Corps’ email service was also used by several Afghan government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President. However, it is not clear what software companies are doing to prevent the data from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Anderson said the Taliban’s attempts to control the digital infrastructure built in the United States are worth noting. He said the intelligence drawn from that infrastructure could be far more valuable to the fledgling government than the old helicopters.

(Report by Raphael Satter, edited by Grant McCool)

