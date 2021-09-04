Google Pay: Google says it sees itself firmly as a partner in India’s financial ecosystem





Internet giant Google firmly believes it is a partner in India’s existing financial ecosystem, saying the partnership case is misleading as a Google Pay offer. The company doesn’t elaborate on a particular case, but the latest allegations are backed by reports suggesting that Google Pay has partnered with a bank to offer deposits.

In all regions where Google Pay exists, the company consistently partners with existing financial services and banking systems to enable expansion and frictionless delivery of financial products and services, making it a goal of financial inclusion. Emphasized to contribute.

In a blog post, Google India states that there are some examples of these services being reported as “misleading” and “Google Pay services.”

“For clarity, we always take a close look at our role as a partner in the existing financial ecosystem, which brings unique skill sets and products to facilitate the further adoption of digital payments in the country. I am. ”

According to Google, some of its products are built on NPCI’s pioneering UPI payment network and infrastructure, “growing more than 190 times in the last four years and today worth more than Rs 6 trillion. Is being processed. ”

To further that end, in 2019, we announced the launch of a spot platform on Google Pay, which is for all types of merchants (offline or digital natives, small or large, entire use cases). Is the surface for finding payable users. “That was careful.

Internet majors also noted that the spot platform serves as an additional discovery channel for many companies to build new experiences, deliver them to their users, and drive service adoption.

Use cases range from purchasing tickets, ordering food, paying utility bills, shopping, and paying for important services such as access to a variety of financial products.

Providing a detailed description, Google has provided many of these spot experiences, especially in the categories of financial products / services (insurance, wealth management, credit, and other financial services), in regulated industries, with each merchant He said he needed to be formally licensed. We provide these services before onboarding the platform.

“Currently, Google Pay has nearly 400 merchant spots. On this trip, financial products are particularly strong, with services from the spot experience offered by financial services players such as CashE, Grow, 5paisa and Zest Money. We see that there is significant growth and engagement from Google Pay users, “said the blog post.

The company also emphasized that this engagement is an excellent surface for providing financial services to users across the country.

“Our role as Google Pay is tightly limited to providing these sellers with a surface where Google Pay users can find and use credit products, insurance and other products. Social inequality. Technology as a means of leveling and contributing to this vision, which works within the legal and regulatory framework of India. ”

Earlier this week, the partnership between Google Pay and Equitas SFB was announced. The partnership allows consumers to book deposits entirely digitally without having to open a savings account with a lender through a “spot” integrated with the Google Pay platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/banking/finance/banking/google-says-firmly-sees-itself-as-partner-to-indias-financial-ecosystem/articleshow/85896672.cms

