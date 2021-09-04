Google shows how to optimize for beta discovery Follow





Google has added a new beta feature document that allows users to follow your website in the Google Discover feed. This feature allows users to follow your website and see new articles in your Discover feed as they are published.

This new feature will be visible to US users using Chrome Android Beta (also known as Chrome Canary).

Google has been testing this feature since May 2021 and today added documentation for this feature to Google Search Central.

Although the Discover Follow feature is visible to a limited number of users, it can still be helpful to join first and start gaining loyal readers through Discover.

Screenshot of Chrome Android Beta Follow feature

How to optimize follow function

Publishers don’t necessarily have to do anything for a successful follow-up.

However, Google recommends that you have an up-to-date RSS or Atom feed that publishers can use to identify new articles.

Not only that, Google has a way to notify you of feeds that publishers can use to follow in Discover.

“By default, the follow feature uses RSS or Atom feeds on your website.

If your website doesn’t have an RSS or Atom feed, Google will automatically generate a domain-wide feed based on your site’s view.

If your website has more than one feed, you can optimize your follow-up experience by explicitly telling Google which feeds you want users to follow on a particular page of your site. “

The feed must be linked from the head section of the web page.

Hub and leaf feed

Google needs to add feeds to what are called hub pages and leaf pages.

Hubs are the main landing pages such as category pages and archive pages. Leaf pages are pages of individual articles that the hub links to.

If your site has only one feed, you can put the same feed in the head section of every page.

Add feeds by category

This hub and leaf feed structure also allows publishers to specify specific feeds by different categories such as business, technology, and so on.

Google gives an example of a single technology article that is part of the Technology section.

That article (and all other articles in the Technology section) can include feeds for the Technology section, such as:

You can add multiple feeds to your home page

Publishers can also specify multiple feeds for different sections of the home page site. The order of these feeds specifies the order of importance.

Google’s new documentation explains:

“Add multiple feeds in any order you like. For example, we recommend that you follow the feeds in the order of front page, business section, technology. Google uses this information to use multiple feeds throughout your site. Understand how is used. “

Discover Beta Follow-Need to Join?

Not yet available to all Chrome users. But even if it only leads to a few new readers, it seems like a good opportunity to participate in it, whatever builds a review is fine.

Quote

Read Google’s new documentation on how to optimize Google Discover.

Follow function and your website (beta)

Read the original announcement of new features

Experiments to help users and web publishers build deeper connections in Chrome

