Google: Oklahoman most interested in ivermectin





With the ever-increasing number of cases of Oklahoma City (KFOR) – COVID-19 nationwide, some Americans are looking for alternative options to protect themselves from the virus.

For months, the Food and Drug Administration has warned Americans about using ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Ivermectin is often used to treat or prevent parasites in animals such as horses.

Ivermectin and Human Use Healthcare professionals are showing a bottle of ivermectin in Cali, Colombia on July 21, 2020. (Photo by LuisROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUISROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)

Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat people with two parasite-induced conditions, strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis.

In addition, some local forms of ivermectin have been approved for the treatment of ectoparasites such as head lice, and for certain skin conditions.

It is generally safer and more tolerable when used as prescribed under certain conditions.

Ivermectin and COVID-19 coronavirus delta mutant. (File / Getty)

Recently, there have been reports that ivermectin can help fight COVID-19 or prevent infections all at once.

Reports from in vitro studies suggest that ivermectin acts by inhibiting transport proteins used by the virus to suppress the patient’s antiviral response.

However, the FDA states that ivermectin is not an antiviral drug, and the FDA has not reviewed data to support the use of ivermectin in patients with COVID-19.

Several clinical trials have been completed for the use of ivermectin and its COVID-19, but the results were not conclusive.

“Despite this in vitro activity, no clinical trial has reported the clinical benefit of ivermectin in patients with these viruses,” said the National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel.

The NIH Panel also determined that after several clinical trials, “there are insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.”

In addition, patients “need to administer up to 100 times the dose approved for use in humans” in order to have the desired effect on COVID-19.

Other clinical trials are currently underway.

Some versions of ivermectin are approved for human use, but patients need to obtain a prescription to access the drug.

With the growing popularity of drugs in recent months, people now seem to be looking to other sources to find tablets. Livestock feed store.

Ivermectin stored in animal feed stores is not approved for human use. Instead, it is approved to treat livestock parasites.

The FDA warns that drugs for animals, especially livestock, are high in concentration because they are used to treat large animals weighing 1,000 pounds.

As a result, it can be highly toxic if humans take the dose intended for the animal.

Never use animal medications. Many veterinary drugs are available in concentrations different from those used by humans and are often available in much larger quantities because they are intended for use in large animals such as horses and cows. .. As a result, excessive doses can cause toxic effects, said Scott Schaefer, managing director of the Oklahoma Toxic and Drug Information Center.

The FDA also warns that the Inactive Ingredients of Animal Foods have not been evaluated for use in the human body. That is, experts do not know how these ingredients affect the human body.

Oklahoma Rural Hospital, Ambulance Backing Ivermectin Overdose Patients Ivermectin Overdose Warning

The FDA states that even levels of ivermectin for approved use may interact with other drugs. Also, humans can overdose ivermectin if they take too much.

Symptoms of overdose include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension, allergic reactions, dizziness, balance problems, seizures, coma, and even death.

Since the beginning of May, 11 people have been reported to be exposed to ivermectin. Most people develop relatively mild symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and dizziness, but with more serious effects such as hypotension, overdose attacks, and interaction with drugs such as anticoagulants. Schaefer added that it could be given.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Toxic and Drug Information Center receives more calls from people who get sick after taking ivermectin for the treatment of ivermectin

Despite these warnings, many Americans still appear to be interested in ivermectin for the prevention of COVID-19.

Researchers have examined data over the last 30 days and found that states in the southern United States tend to be more interested in the drug.

The top five states that are most interested in ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 are:

Mississippi Louisiana Alabama Arcanthus Oklahoma.

Looking at Google Trends data over the last 24 hours, Oklahoma appears to be at the top of the list in terms of level of interest in ivermectin.

Analyzing the state’s level of interest, Google says most of the ivermectin searches come from the Tulsa region, followed by Oklahoma City, Lawton, and Ada.

To prevent severe COVID-19 infection, the FDA emphasizes that Americans need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 and wear masks in public.

