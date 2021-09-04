Bias persists on Amazon, Microsoft, and Google face detection systems





The Transform Technology Summit begins on October 13th with low code / no code: Achieve enterprise agility. Register now!

Commercial face analysis systems have been similarly criticized by scholars and activists for the past decade. According to a paper published last fall at the University of Colorado, Boulder researchers said that facial recognition software such as Amazon, Clarify, and Microsoft are 95% accurate for cisgender men, but with transgender people. It has been shown that it is often misidentified. In addition, independent benchmarks of vendor systems, such as the Gender Shades project, have shown that facial recognition technology is susceptible to various race, ethnic, and gender biases.

Companies say they are working to correct the bias in facial analysis systems, and some claim early success. However, a study by researchers at the University of Maryland found that Amazon, Microsoft, and Google’s face detection services remain flawed in a serious and easy-to-detect way. All three are more likely to fail in older people with darker skin than in younger, whiter people. In addition, the study reveals that face detection systems tend to favor people who present women while identifying specific physical appearances.

Face detection

Face detection should not be confused with face recognition, which matches detected faces against a database of faces. Face detection is part of face recognition, but it does not perform matching, it only identifies the presence and location of a face in an image or video.

Modern digital cameras, security cameras and smartphones use face detection for autofocus. Face detection is also of interest to marketers who are developing systems to find faces while walking on advertising displays.

In a preprint survey at the University of Maryland conducted in mid-May, co-authors tested the robustness of face detection services offered by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Using over 5 million images selected from four datasets, two of which are open sourced by Google and Facebook, including blur, noise, and weather (such as frost and snow) for face detection service performance. We analyzed the impact of artificially added artifacts in.

Researchers have found that artifacts affect the people shown in the dataset in a variety of ways, especially along the major age, race, ethnicity, and gender lines. For example, Amazon’s face detection API, provided through Amazon Web Services (AWS), is 145% more likely to cause face detection errors for the oldest people when artifacts are added to a photo. Researchers claim that people with traditionally feminine facial features had fewer detection errors than people with masculine facial features. In addition, the overall error rates for light and dark skin types were 8.5% and 9.7%, respectively, with a 15% increase for dark skin types.

You can see it in all identities except 45-65 years old and feminine [people]The co-authors write that darker skin types have a statistically significantly higher error rate. This difference is especially noticeable in male subjects aged 19-45 years. This identity has a 35% increase in error in dark-skinned subjects compared to light-skinned subjects. For every 20 errors of a light-skinned masculine individual aged 18-45, there are 27 dark-skin type errors. Peeled individuals in the same category.

Especially dim lighting exacerbated the detection error rate in some demographics. The odds ratio for dark-skinned and light-skinned people decreased as the photo dimmed, but increased between age groups and in people who were not identified as male or female in the dataset (such as non-binary people). For example, face detection services were 1.03 times more likely to fail to detect dark-skinned people in dim environments than 1.09 times more likely in bright environments. Also, for people aged 45-64 in bright pictures, the system is 1.150 times more likely to record an error than if the ratio of 19-45 years dropped to 1.078. A lit photo.

In a drill-down analysis of the AWS API, the co-authors state that the service mis-gendered 9.1% of people in clean photos, compared to 21.6% of people in photos with artifacts added. AWS’s estimated age, on the other hand, is 8.3 years away from the actual age for corrupted photos, compared to 5.9 years for undamaged data.

We found that older people, masculine people, people with dark skin types, or photos with dark ambient light all had high errors in the 20-60% range. Gender estimates are more than twice as bad for corrupted images as for clean images. Researchers write that the estimated age is 40% worse with damaged images.

Data bias

Researchers have not investigated the potential causes of bias in Amazon, Microsoft, and Google’s face detection services, but experts have found that many of the face analysis system errors are data used to train algorithms. We believe it is due to a defect in the set. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Virginia, two prominent collections of research images show sexism in portraying sports and other activities. For example, it shows an image of shopping related to women, while associating coaching with men. Another computer vision corpus, 80 million Tiny Images, turned out to contain racist, sexist, and other offensive annotations. For example, there are nearly 2,000 N-word labeled images and labels such as rape suspects and child molesters. It’s an interesting study, and we thank them for their efforts to actually history the demographic bias survey, rather than simply declaring it to have started in 2018. Os Keyes, an AI ethicist at the University of Washington, was not involved. In the survey, I emailed VentureBeat. The quality of the camera and the depth of analysis have a disproportionate impact on different populations and are very attractive. Researchers at the University of Maryland say their work shows that the impact of biased AI systems deployed in production environments needs to be further investigated. Recent history is full of examples of results, such as virtual backgrounds and automatic photo cropping tools that hate dark-skinned people. In 2015, a software engineer pointed out that Google Photos’ image recognition algorithm labels his black friend as a gorilla. In addition, Google’s Cloud Vision API automatically labels thermometers held by black people as guns and thermometers held by fair-skinned people as electronic devices in the non-profit Algorithm Watch. It shows that.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have significantly stopped selling facial recognition services in 2019, but so far have refused to impose a moratorium on access to face detection technology and related products. [Our work] Researchers add to the fast-growing literature that supports the need to explicitly consider the bias of machine learning systems with morally demanding downstream use.

In a statement, Tracy Pizza Frey, Google Cloud’s responsible managing director of AI, acknowledged that every computer vision system has its limits. However, she argued that face detection bias is a very active area of ​​research for Google that the Google Cloud Platform team is pursuing.

The Google AI and AI principles ecosystem has many teams working on a myriad of ways to address these basic questions, Frey told VentureBeat in an email. This is a great example of a new evaluation, and we welcome the evaluation of the model for concerns about unjustified bias, as it helps with this kind of testing and API improvements.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a digital town square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/09/03/bias-persists-in-face-detection-systems-from-amazon-microsoft-and-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos