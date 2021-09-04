Xi Jinping has run the risk of defeat the tech house of cards in China





Nina Xiang is the founder of China Money Network, a media platform that tracks China’s venture and technology sectors. She is the author of “Red AI: Victory and Warning from China’s Rise in Artificial Intelligence” and “US-China Technology War: What China’s History of Technology Reveals About Future Technology Competition.”

Xi Jinping Jintao of China, has been tasked with re-designing the second largest economy in the world. But he must be sensitive to this effort, or take 40 years to build and risk defeating China’s tech powerhouse, which is the foundation of the country’s economy.

Data security, privacy protection, monopoly restraint, and common prosperity are all valuable causes, but the line between disciplining and distorting the market is fluid and thin. So far, Beijing’s efforts to tame the tech sector are not only self-contradictory, but also seem ignorant of history, but offer little in terms of transparency and predictability. Hmm.

Against the backdrop of the partial separation of US-China technology, such turmoil could cause real damage to the future of China’s technology sector.

The biggest misconception about how China achieved its technological capabilities is that it is the result of government support and industrial policy, and the state when experts discuss China’s “impressive” technological capabilities. It means that terms such as capitalism and the national model are often cast. These are the same terms used to justify the US plan to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to boost its own innovation to “spending” China.

History shows that government support (at least) did not always produce the desired results. China’s semiconductor industry is an example of decades of heavy government intervention failing to achieve its official objectives.

Government grants, instead of creating national champions, supported commercially infeasible zombie companies, caused fierce price competition, and ultimately slowed the development of the sector. Overall, research shows that China’s industrial policy improves production while the policy is in place, but there is no evidence that production will continue to improve without state support.

All of China’s most valuable technology companies, including Alibaba Group Holdings, Tencent Holdings, ByteDance and Meituan, were founded by individual entrepreneurs and funded by venture capital. It was actually the disorder of the government, not the active support, that gave way to the strong growth of these companies.

It is these same companies, the winners in the highly competitive markets, that form the core strength of China’s high-tech industry. They represent the most advanced segments of the Chinese economy, and their capabilities are equal to or better than their international peers.

Apart from the success of the copy model to China in the e-commerce sector, China’s technological advances are a by-product of the transition of the global supply chain. Global companies reallocating low-end, low-value supply chains to China have set up factories around the world, with Chinese consumer technology companies such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Midea, Lenovo, and drone maker DJI. bottom.

Workers on the assembly line of Wuhan’s Lenovo and Motorola phone factories, taken on August 20, China’s technological advances are a by-product of the global supply chain transition. © Feature China / AP

Still, Beijing policymakers seem to ignore the lessons of recent past. The move to buy shares in Chinese tech companies, appoint their own directors, and advocate how private companies can help achieve the political goals of common prosperity is a real push for China’s tech progress. It can damage the mechanism itself, which was a force.

The painful memory of a state-led semiconductor project that failed in the 1990s points to the danger of government intervention in business operations. When such programs are being developed, it is often impossible to know where to intervene and when to stop. As the global supply chain and associated know-how cease to move to China, the local technology sector will face higher hurdles to upgrade itself.

In addition, the unplannedness of some regulatory measures, such as the sudden cancellation of an initial public offering by Ant Group and the mysterious timing of data security investigations by Didi Global, could further tear the bonds that connect the global digital economy. there is. They run the risk of blocking or limiting funding channels that are important to Chinese tech companies and impairing their ability to achieve economies of scale. All of this contradicts China’s 2035 goal of being at the forefront of an innovative country.

China’s technology sector has always operated under some degree of policy uncertainty, but the combined effects of recent government actions raise real concerns about how Beijing will manage this sector in the future. I created it. Already, it is undermining the global competitiveness of Chinese tech companies. America’s largest tech company is now worth several times more than China’s tech giants. Just two years ago, the rating gap seemed to close rapidly.

At the most basic level, Xi Jinping share the utilitarian views on the same science and technology as the previous Chinese rulers over thousands of years. Technology is a governing tool that can be used to ensure economic development, social stability, and seize power of the ruling party.

“The belief in the value of scientific truth is not of natural origin, but a product of a clear culture,” said German sociologist Max Weber. Such a lack of culture may be the reason why long-term and sustainable technological progress in China cannot be taken for granted.

Combined with high-risk, unplanned government intervention, it can easily undermine power plants that are already built on a non-solid foundation.

