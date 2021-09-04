Mayo, Google Research Develops New AI Algorithm to Improve Brain Stimulators to Treat Diseases





Newswise — Rochester, Minnesota For millions of people with movement disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, electrical stimulation of the brain already opens up therapeutic possibilities. In the future, electrical stimulation may help people with direct brain damage such as mental illness and stroke.

However, studying how brain networks interact with each other is complex. The brain network can be explored by supplying a short pulse of current to one region of the patient’s brain while measuring the voltage response in the other region. In principle, you should be able to infer the structure of the brain network from these data. However, with real-world data, the problem is difficult because the recorded signal is complex and only a limited amount of measurements can be made.

To help manage the problem, Mayo Clinic researchers have developed a set of paradigms or perspectives that simplify the comparison of the effects of electrical stimulation on the brain. The Mayo team worked with international experts in artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, as there was no mathematical method in the scientific literature to characterize how the input assembly converges in the human brain region. , Has developed a new type of algorithm called “Basis Profile Curve”. Identity. “

In a study published in PLOS Computational Biology, patients with brain tumors received an array of cortical EEG electrodes to locate seizures and map brain function before the tumor was removed. Due to the interaction of all electrodes, new algorithms had to be used to investigate hundreds to thousands of time points.

“Our findings may help this new type of algorithm understand which brain regions interact directly with each other, and the placement of electrodes in stimulation devices to treat networked brain disorders. It shows that it can help guide you, “says Dr. Kaimirer. D., a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic and the first author of the study. “With the advent of new technologies, this type of algorithm may help to better treat patients with motor disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, and psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression.”

“Neurological data to date is probably the most challenging and exciting data to model for AI researchers,” said Dr. Klaus-Robert Mueller, co-author of the study and a member of the Google Research Brain Team. Stated. Dr. Mueller is a co-director of the Berlin Institute for Learning and Data Fundamentals at the Berlin Institute of Technology and a director of the Machine Learning Group.

In this study, the author provides a downloadable code package that allows others to explore this technique. “Sharing the developed code is at the heart of our efforts to support the reproducibility of our research,” said Dr. Dora Hermes, a biomedical engineer and senior author at Mayo Clinic.

This research was supported by the National Institute of Health’s National Center for Advanced Translational Sciences Clinical and Translation Science Awards, the National Institute of Mental Health’s Computational Neuroscience Collaborative Research, and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

