UNC student-led startup LiRA wins Grand Prize at Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition





LiRA, the developer of voiceless personal lip-reading technology, won a $ 25,000 victory in the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Contest, a technology-focused accelerator designed to nurture the founders of startups. bottom.

Lira

Founded by a group of UNC School of Medicine students in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the technology company won first place in the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Contest and secured $ 25,000 for startups. LiRA launched an UNC pharmacy entrepreneurship program at E (I) Lab, beginning with founder and CEO Andrew Prince, MD treating silent patients as a resident of UNC Otorhinolaryngology / Head and Neck Surgery. rice field.

After people lose their ability to speak, writing notes is slow and often frustrating. LiRA speaks back to them through tracking that reads the movement of the lips. By developing easy-to-use lip-reading communication, the company is working to reduce the handicap of unvoiced people affected by voice disorders, laryngectomy, tracheostomy, and more. LiRA helps raise the bar for medical care by restoring communication between aphonic or aphonic patients and their providers and caregivers.

Execution is a continuous task. Alison Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer of LiRA and a 4th year PhD student in the Joint Biomedical Engineering Department at UNC / NCSU, started with the smallest possible version of the lip reading problem and made step-by-step improvements to Covintus. I was able to get an opportunity like this. This allows you to grow your team and improve its capabilities faster than ever before.

The August 17 Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Contest was the culmination of a 10-week Covintus Tech Tank, a technology-focused accelerator designed to save startup founders. Each competing startup received $ 10,000 to successfully complete the accelerator. Along with an additional $ 10,000 and $ 25,000 pitch competition prize money, Covintus distributed a total of $ 85,000 to the 2021 Tech Tank Cohort. The award funds are matching credits applied to software development, UI / UX design, technical advisory support, and consulting with Covintus.

According to Prince, Tech Tank was a great learning experience and allowed us to dig deeper into software development. This experience has already improved collaboration with various consultants, giving us more confidence to move forward as a startup. The matching credits we receive will allow us to further collaborate with Covintus on machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision resources.

Members of the 2021 Tech Tank Cohort included DC-based All Bets, Denver-based House of Trade, Boston-based Local Food Stuff, Richmond-based Nessle, and Chapel Hill-based LiRA. Nessle, an online directory that connects new and pregnant parents with perinatal resources, won the second prize of $ 10,000.

In pitch competitions, an independent jury evaluated each cohort member on a five-minute pitch, asked the founders, and scored accordingly. The judges included Chris Trebour, President of Covintus. John Espay, CEO and co-founder of Defiance Ventures. Blue Crump, an entrepreneur and former director of the VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation.

Through the Covintus Tech Tank, Covintus has promised $ 1 million in development and support to enable startups to achieve success and high growth potential. The cohort featured an expert-led virtual session that advised cohort participants on how to optimize digital product decision-making partners, development processes, methodologies, and how to become familiar with intellectual property protection.

LiRA’s leadership also includes Dina Yamaleyeva, Chief Design Officer, a candidate for the UNC Biomedical Engineering Doctoral Program, and Nga Nguyen, Chief Operating Officer, a UNC Medical and Public Health student.

To participate in their research, you can volunteer to participate in research that helps develop their lip-reading tools. All you have to do is sign up, record your own “selfie” style video reading the text provided, and upload it electronically. It takes only 3-5 minutes, and Prince and his team want 15,000 people to participate in this study.

