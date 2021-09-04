The site of ASTRA Innovation District has been confirmed.Why the project signals startup and beyond





One of Topika’s most iconic retail spaces will soon house some of the city’s emerging innovation districts as soon as the high-profile real estate transaction is completed, solidifying its long-term entrepreneurial hub.

Wolf’s Camera Shop, which closed 635 stores on South Kansas Avenue in July after a 1997 business period, acquired BioRealty, which chose to develop a 60,000-square-foot ASTRA (Animal, Science, Technology, Research, Agriculture) Innovation Center. it was done. GO Topika announced Thursday, fixing the $ 14.5 million ASTRA Innovation District to Topika.

We are excited that Topika has chosen to fully agree with this vision. We know that in the future, we will bring significant benefits in terms of higher paid jobs, local and regional talent opportunities, and investment in innovative and promising companies. Vice President of Innovation at GO Topika.

Two adjacent properties between South Kansas Avenue 633 and South Kansas Avenue 627 will also be acquired by BioRealty to complete the catalyst site, GO Topeka said, and additional partner tenants will be announced shortly. I did.

The project funding was approved by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (JEDO) in May. Click here for more information.

Bridges said the acquisition was the second milestone in rethinking Topika as an innovation leader after being selected as the site for an accelerator program backed by the Plug and Play Tech Center in 2019. ..

The ASTRA Innovation Center is expected to harness the momentum of Plug and Play Animal Health Accelerators aimed at bringing 20 global startups to the capital of Kansas each year.

The site will provide wet labs, coworking and conference spaces, private offices, and rooftop event spaces.

Bridges said the downtown center of Topeka became known as the rise of innovation hubs and wasn’t the first choice the organization made during the initial planning of the site.

Both developers we consulted on our own returned with a recommendation that the center should be in downtown Topika, she recalled.

In terms of entertainment, walkability, and basic needs such as great restaurants and coffee shops, every investment in downtown downtown over the last decade embodies everything startups want in a growing environment. It is carried out to make it.

GO Topeka will continue to rethink its position as a global leader in centered innovation, creating nearly 40 new jobs over the next few years and expected to have an annual economic impact of $ 8.3 million. I hope to inject this kind of energy.

Molly Howie, president of GO Topeka, added that the city has no objection to betting its future.

GO Topeka purchased land for Kanza Fire Commerce Park in 2009. Since then, a billion dollar capital investment has made our city a leader in the Midwestern supply chain.

The ASTRA Innovation Center has the potential to catalyze as well. With this center, GO Topeka will be able to provide startups with incentive leasing space and strengthen our influence in the animal health and agricultural technology sector over the next few years.

Cities focused on innovation could generate over $ 1 billion in economic impact over the next decade, the organization said.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook added that the investment would signal start-ups and entrepreneurs across the country. Topeka and Shawnee County support your growth and are ready to invest in your success. This campus is another reason for business growth and success in Topika.

Want to know what’s built with Topika? Click here for Startland News to dig deeper into the city’s new innovation hub. Bridges is working to create new entrepreneurial energy in the city.

This story is supported by the Ewing Marion Kaufman Foundation, a private, nonpartisan foundation that works with the education and entrepreneurial community to create unusual solutions and empower people to shape and succeed in the future. Is possible.

For more information, please visit www.kauffman.org and connect to www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdnandwww.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn.

