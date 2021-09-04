15 Emerging technologies will definitely change the way the business development industry operates





All innovations can be confusing. Some years of technology are always present, but there is no way to know when a challenge that requires an operational pivot will occur.

To stay on top in unpredictable markets, it is imperative that leaders monitor small changes in their business and industry while keeping track of new technology pulsations. Here, 15 members of the Forbes Business Development Council will continue to change the way the business development industry currently operates, sharing insights into what new technologies are changing.

Members of the Forbes Business Development Council share examples of new technologies that are expected to impact the industry.

1. Communication technology

Solutions such as Slack, Teams, Miro, and Asana have come a long way since pre-Covid era. And that is fundamentally changing the business. Last year, their value was well revealed. When it comes to sharing information quickly and collaborating with teams, customers and partners, these tools help executives accelerate growth and improve overall communication. –Yash Prakash, Saviynt

2. HR operation automation and digital brainstorming

Remotework has spread two trends: automation of HR operations and digital brainstorming. Together, both will change the way business development teams work. The first brings transparency, speed and efficiency to the HR needs of the sales team. Second, it facilitates remote collaboration, which greatly improves sales performance and flexibility during chaotic times. -Wajid Mirza, Arthur Lawrence

3. Collaboration tool

Business development begins in-house. The technology that supports collaboration to create plans to reach the right market with the right messages, services, and / or products keeps the entire team focused. Tools like Klaxoon stimulate your creativity and help you capture ideas from your brainstorming session with a simple drag-and-drop feature. After that, the ideas are easily organized and the plan is realized. -Orion Global Solutions LLC, Ellen Williams

4. Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 continues to enable increased communication and data collection, thanks to connected technology. This added visibility across the organization gives business development leaders and their teams more insight into where efficiency lies and what optimizations are needed to improve operational productivity. You can get it. -Raymond Corporation, Jim O’Brien

5. Technology to support employees

The technologies that support the employee community, collaboration, onboarding, training, and ongoing engagement with employees are all at the top of the list for me. These solutions need to be more scalable than ever by deciding on either remote-first or remote options to support employees’ efforts to continue to contribute while working wherever they are. there is. -Anastasia Valentine, Wage Point

6. Cognitive technology and features

Growth is a function of your ability to understand and solve your problems. Cognitive technologies and capabilities are increasingly being trained to analyze patterns from big data, make predictions, and generate customer insights. They will also get better over time. Business development executives can embrace AI to improve performance and productivity. -Chor Meng Tan, Wiley

7. Connected TV

During the pandemic, consumers will have fewer cables to watch on streaming platforms and more content, so teams will need to replace traditional broadcasts with Connected TV (CTV). Given the diverse content, enhanced viewing experience, and advanced targeting approach, CTV represents a great opportunity to reach the target customers of your brand on a large scale while optimizing your business outcomes. –Kenneth Suh, Tremor International

8. Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools

I’m bullish on artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that analyze customer behavior. Customer preferences change rapidly, especially with digital touchpoints such as online commerce. Forecasting algorithms are aware of changes in demand patterns that marketing and sales teams may miss. We look forward to the arrival of a digital business development assistant to help our sales team guide their next action with their customers. –Tamas Hevizi, Automation Anywhere

9. Rapid prototyping

They also expect instant prototypes when clients can get home quickly or deliver meals in minutes. Rapid prototyping, such as 3D printing, will soon become mainstream, allowing clients to discuss concepts today and deliver prototypes tomorrow. This reduction in time will significantly accelerate growth and enable the fastest hires to succeed. -Gabriel Tan, GUAVA amenities

10. Conversation Intelligence Platform

From an additional perspective, conversational intelligence platform solutions such as Tethr and Gong can greatly streamline sales activities. These platforms use AI to effectively boost trading momentum and provide meaningful insights that CRM technology cannot effectively provide. -Jonathan Mills, EPIC Strategy

11. First-party cookies and cookie-free advertising platform

With changes in advertising privacy across the Internet and the future removal of third-party cookies, biz dev needs to be aware of new technologies that circumvent these new restrictions. It’s time to develop ways to use first-party cookies (the data we collect on your site) and how to increase them. There are also many cookieless advertising platforms. Learn them now as you are ready. –Janet Waring, ArtForm Business Solutions, Inc.

12. Smart technology community integration

Everyone needs to pay attention to smart cities and intelligent communities. Countries are competing for a technical podium in this area. It brings blockchain to the front door, enables daily cryptocurrency exchanges and enables financial efficiency. However, as data monetization becomes more real, there are growing concerns about privacy, cyber and data management and protection. –Jim Vint, Breakwater Solutions

13. Low Code Development Platform

The use of Low Code Development Platforms (LCDPs) has increased significantly. The banking industry has observed that organizations gain immediate market share by implementing LCDPs that provide fast and seamless application building capabilities in half the time. LCDP also promotes democratization of application development beyond IT, while at the same time promoting automation across the industry. -Omar Arab, VeriTrans

14. Self-service data analysis tool

Self-service data analytics tools help business development executives discover new insights from the pile of customer-related data they already have. But it needs to be combined with discipline. There is no point in doing a sales data analysis if the sales record does not reflect the real reason for winning or losing the transaction. -Gregory Lipich, InfoSec Global

15. Conversational intelligence tools

Conversational intelligence tools will be as default for sale as CRM within 5 years. The ability to automatically record all meetings and transfer, analyze, and apply AI to voice patterns, conversation times, and conversation tracks is a great opportunity for sales reps. In addition, the training and coaching opportunities offered to organizations adopting this new technology make it a must. –Eric Quanstrom, CIENCE

