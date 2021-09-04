The NSF Innovation Corps program includes UNC-CH to promote entrepreneurship and start-ups





The program site is managed by KickStart Venture Services, Institute for Convergent Science, and Innovate Carolina. The Carolina I-Corps program creates additional resources for innovation-minded faculty and student entrepreneurs to foster, grow and foster an innovation ecosystem locally and nationally. By participating in I-Corps programming, startups discover customers, learn their needs, better understand their value propositions, and develop business plans.

NSF’s I-Corp Program Selects North Carolina as a Commercialization Hub

North Carolina State University was also selected for this program. WRAL TechWire is seeking comment from NCSU. ]

Customer Insight Speeds Up Lab-to-Market Pipeline

The UNC-Chapel Hill I-Corps site will receive $ 620,000 in NSF funding over a five-year period and will be open to both university student and faculty entrepreneurs, as well as the entire Chapel Hill community and Research Triangle region. The site aims to train 100 teams locally and have 15 of these teams participate in a national I-Corps program for five years. In addition, the program encourages sharing of entrepreneurial and innovation best practices with other hub member institutions.

Mireya McKee, Interim Director of KickStart, will be the site director of the program, and Judy Prasad, Operations and Program Manager of KickStart, will provide additional curriculum support for the I-Corps site. Both McKee and Prasad bring years of experience working with hundreds of startups through the KickStart program. As I-Corps team leaders, McKee and Prasad work with experienced mentors, Carolina faculty and student founders to help them better understand their potential customers. Allows partners and competitors to move products from the lab to the market quickly and efficiently.

Acting as an I-Corps site, it drives the entrepreneurial spirit of researchers, reduces the time it takes to bring ideas to market, and ultimately brings the invention of UNC Chapel Hills to social and economic impact. You will be able to convert to both. McKee. It is very important to have this proven program to help startups. Im looks forward to working with other agencies to iteratively optimize the program for all the different types of startups working here in Carolina.

Join a prominent national innovation community

Carolina is part of the I-Corps Central Atlantic Region Hub, headed by the University of Maryland College Park, Carnegie Mellon University, George Washington University, Howard University, Johns Hopkins University, North Carolina State University, Penn State University, and the University. University of Pennsylvania and Virginia Tech.

We are pleased to join the university’s hub where we can learn from each other and join the community using methodologies developed by the National Science Foundation for over a decade. Christopher Clements, faculty director at the UNC Institute for Convergence Sciences and a prominent professor of physics and astronomy at Jaroslav Folda, said that the value of joining this hub is that it is an innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Carolina and the region. I can’t exaggerate how it helps.

As Faculty Director of the Convergence Science Institute, Clements oversees a new interdisciplinary institute that facilitates collaboration that enables the global scientific and creative community of UNC Chapel Hills to tackle the most complex challenges of today. I am.

Because these institutions have a strong life sciences portfolio to help founders of students and faculty find opportunities to gain insight into what works and what doesn’t help bring ideas to the table. , We are enthusiastic about working with these institutions. There are many opportunities to collaborate.

Advanced analysis to promote successful startups

Also contributing to the UNC-Chapel Hills I-Corps program is the Innovate Carolinas Patent Landscape and Market Research Service. This helps researchers evaluate technology, markets, and investment funding. The service includes custom analysis reports that provide a strategic view of patents and the competitive environment. It also reveals the grants and funding opportunities that innovators can use to complete their research and launch new products, services and businesses.

Cindy Reifsnider, a research analyst at Innovate Carolina, will lead a research team working on the I-Corps site and will be a member of the Hub’s Research and Data Committee. This committee will review the conditions and factors for the effectiveness of the I-Corps program. Reifsnider and her team provided a research method developed to monitor startup information from public sources, especially by supplementing data from the I-Corps startup team using the Innovate Carolina startup database. , Provides a control group dataset. The startup database is a comprehensive, long-term database that goes beyond the traditional approach used by the wider academic community to measure the results of college-born companies.

The exciting thing about the hub is that you can use more complex analytics to understand the successes and gaps in supporting startups, Reifsnider said. There is a great opportunity to do additional analysis of your data and potentially ecosystem to support startups through in-depth statistical analysis.

The I-Corps program can be tailored to the specific needs of each university. The Carolina program focuses primarily on customer discovery and allows startups to verify if there is a market for innovation. The program also covers the basics of business strategy and business models.

According to McKee, the I-Corps program is what many funding agencies consider to be the key to commercializing scientific research. Given the amount of research in Carolina, having this program is exciting. This program benefits startups by allowing them to focus on commercialization through a validated program.

McKee and her team anticipate working with about 10 companies in the first cohort and potentially hosting several cohorts each year. The UNC I-Corps site is targeted for launch in 2022.

