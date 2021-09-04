How to improve your company’s digital tools, according to Merck CHRO





Steven Mizell of MerckCHRO states that HR leaders need to focus technology innovation on their core companies. Merck recently announced a flexible hybrid workforce model supported by serviceable digital tools. Mizell said HR organizations should focus on the use of technology to drive business value and outcomes. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

Merck, a pharmaceutical leader in the development of medicines, vaccines, biotherapies, and veterinary medicines, has long touted its efforts to “follow science” in addressing global health threats. Today, Merck’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Stephen Mizel, says HR leaders need to meet the needs of their employees, backed by innovations in virtual communications, training, development and evaluation tools.

Mizell told Insider that CHRO can drive the tone of innovation as the company’s central focus. “Organizations need HR leaders who are business savvy, actually drive culture and change, and at the same time play a leading role in thinking about innovation,” he said.

With more than 70,000 employees worldwide, Merck recently announced that it will implement a hybrid work model for those who do not need to work directly in the manufacturing floor, labs or other facilities. Employees have the flexibility to work with managers to determine how much work to do remotely and how much time they spend in the office (if any).

“This not only enhances the employee experience, but also attracts and retains talent,” says Mizel. CHROs don’t have to be technology experts, but he added that they need to be fairly fluent to adopt data-driven technologies that support new workforce models.

“You can’t do that by relying entirely on adjacent features,” he said. Today’s HR organizations “need to be comfortable and understand technology,” even if they aren’t in IT, as companies strive to meet the demand for tools that support their talent.

Mizell has provided CHRO and other HR leaders with three important tips on their journey to digital transformation.

1. Understand where business value is created.

According to Mizell, CHROs need to understand where business and value are created. “Where is the opportunity for HR organizations to create value through innovation, whether it’s data analysis or AI-driven tools?”

For example, Merck’s commitment to listening to employees through online research and analysis can help develop programs that meet employee needs and increase employee retention. The company also uses AI-driven technology tools to hire highly skilled workers in a highly competitive industry environment.

2. Focus on business outcomes.

According to Mizel, human resources development leaders need to consider how innovation can impact business outcomes. “We really have to think about what we’re using this technology for,” he added. For example, technology may be used to improve efficiency, while others may improve the employee experience or evaluate what they need.

Next, it is important to create the appropriate support to achieve those results. “Work in advance to make sure the technology you choose is the right one,” he said.

3. Think of technological innovation as the way of life for HR.

Innovation is no longer a “necessary” element of human resources capabilities. Instead, it’s a table stakes. “The entire HR organization needs to change the way we use technology. That’s our way of life,” says Mizel.

For example, technology is becoming an integral part of increasing employee engagement and satisfaction. “Employees expect the same experience in-house because they can use the technology very comfortably at home and outside the workplace,” he said. This means HR organizations need to understand how to use the right technology tools and platforms to deliver the same seamless, fast, and flexible experience that employees enjoy in all other parts of their daily lives. I have.

4. Adopt technology or be left behind.

According to Mizel, companies that are furthering their digital transformation can meet the growing expectations of today’s employees seeking work experience that promotes agility, flexibility, and a comprehensive and collaborative culture. It is said that it has a high degree of sex.

“In reality, human resources development organizations that aren’t adopting technology will be left behind,” he said. “They can’t use their talents effectively and they can’t take advantage of all the insights data and analytics can provide.”

