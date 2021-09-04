Seahawk Innovation Helps Startups Fly





The University of North Carolina Wilmington Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has been quietly driving entrepreneurial growth for the past eight years. Both investing and nurturing ventures, Seahawk Innovation is backed by university research and expertise, external technology, and a variety of sources of funding. “Part of our mission is to start businesses that grow in the community, promote wealth and benefit the community,” said Tobin Geatz, co-founder and general partner of Seahawk Innovation. “We like to spend local money [to fund early stages], Exporting our brains and products and importing money to Wilmington from all over the world. The initiative began in 2013 when Geatz and co-founder Tom Looney approached UNCW’s then Prime Minister, Gary Miller, on the concept of a public-private partnership that enriches universities and communities. The launch of Seahawk Innovation was in close agreement with Miller’s efforts to strengthen the university’s role in the region’s entrepreneurial environment. Seahawk Innovations has nurtured many start-ups at CIE, armed with investments from its own partners, the local angel, UNCW, Wilmington, and New Hanover County. We are also actively involved in companies that invest in both intellectual and financial capital. “We funded and grew two consumer products in the’baby’space, Mimijumi and Natursutten,” when Rooney fell ill and did not play a very active role in the enterprise. Brendan Collins, a partner who joined Seahawk Innovation, said. “We have LifeGait, a medical technology software, as a service to measure and manage neurological disorders, frailty, and fall prevention.” LifeGait is the parent of Sport-Gait, which is a youthful brain shake. Helps to diagnose and manage.

“We have licensed the core technology that Dr. Mark Williams has developed for NHRMC and brought it to UNCW,” said Geatz. “In collaboration with the Psychology Department, we have proven the technology.” According to Geatz, another technical import is Jenson8, whose virtual reality software is used for leadership training and employee evaluation. increase. “We brought it from the UK, [UNCW’s] For the departments of psychology and computer science to build it, “he added. Seahawk Innovation’s work benefits university teachers and researchers by connecting them to commercial applications for their expertise. It can also put extra money in their pockets. “We hire professors, graduates and undergraduates, which helps in today’s environment,” says Geatz. “Grants aren’t what they used to be. We have PhD students who can help us part-time and fund his education.” We also consult. I’m going, “he continued. “We act as investment bankers. That is, we do business when companies want to merge. We are actively involved with a group of medical companies called Fountain Life. We are part of the company. Being a built-in consultant, Geatz and Collins are predictive, preventive, and personalized to help businesses integrate complementary expertise and services into one entity to keep individuals healthy and active. We helped provide an integrated platform that provides data-driven health information. “We have continued to play an active management role, primarily focused on corporate development,” Collins said. “Shareholders are celebrities around the world involved in medicine, science, business and investment.” At this time, UNCW’s resources are not involved in Fountain Life, but are likely to be involved in the future, Geatz said. Mr. says. “That’s our MO. We work with locals and create work opportunities.”

