Why customer experience automation must be about innovation





For most of the last two centuries, we have been trained to think that innovation needs to lead to standardization. Whether it’s George Stephenson’s gauge, which defeated Isambard Kingdom Brunel in the 19th century, or VHS, which overcame Betamax in the 20th century, technology works best when everyone has the same experience on the same platform. I have been taught that.

For some time, digital technology seemed to move the same way. not anymore. Facebook has realized that the world is not the leading social platform for everything. WhatsApp is not the only form of instant messaging that people want on their phones. None of Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant sits on a smart speaker in every home. Netflix isn’t the only streaming service people want, and so is Disney +.

When it comes to digital technology, the forces driving standardization have been contained and pushed back by the forces that enable diffusion. Just because you already have Facebook, you don’t have to settle for Facebook Senger. Just because you have a Mac or iPhone doesn’t mean you have to settle for Apple Music or Apple TV. Each consumer designs a portfolio of personalized technologies that reflect different aspects of their individuality. They don’t want one platform to try to do everything.

So why do we keep telling companies what they have to do when it comes to providing a customer experience? Why is there always pressure to adopt a universal CX platform?

All-in-one customer experience myth

You may be told that you need an all-in-one platform that can control any channel or touchpoint, regardless of the size of your business, the type of customer, or your current stage of growth. Where your customers may interact with you. There are two issues. First, these huge and comprehensive platforms usually require large investments that are out of the reach of most people. Second, they tend to disagree with the way most businesses actually interact with their customers, or the experience they want to offer.

This standardized model puts automation out of the reach of companies that may actually be designing more creative and distinctive experiences for their customers.

Innovate important channels

Customers don’t have to experience their business through a standardized platform that sticks to the same script, whether it’s Instagram, Slack, or email. They don’t communicate by email as they do on WhatsApp, and expect to feel different experiences on different channels. What really matters to them is that their business experience is consistent and connected. Messaging has always made sense, and when you move from one channel or touchpoint to another, you can easily resume where you left off. You don’t need an all-in-one platform to do this. All you need is a single data source and automation to share that data. These are designed to provide the best experience for customers wherever they are at the time.

The automated experience you provide should reflect your business objectives. That is, the experience you offer may differ from your next business, and that’s absolutely fine. You don’t want to provide the same experience that a business does. Your customers are different — they want different things and they use different touchpoints. They want a personalized customer experience related to their relationship with you.

Stay close to customer data — don’t push it away

Once you start implementing automation, the next focus is on how automation provides data. Ultimately, how accessible and available this data is will determine how much value you can get from the automation you set up. There is no limit to the number of automations you can plug in and use as long as you can keep your data in a format that can be easily shared between different platforms. You have the freedom to continue to innovate as needed, experiment with new services and new customer experiences, and expand your reach.

One of the potential drawbacks of all-in-one platforms is that businesses can be wary of close contact with data. They abstract, anonymize, generalize, and reduce metrics to standard numbers that easily fit on dashboards. They keep customer data between independent companies.

Of course, having a metric that you can see at a glance is not a bad thing. Indicators are very useful when you are driving a business. However, if this standardized derivation is the only way to experience customer data, you’re not taking full advantage of it. Make sure that the data generated by the automation is in a format that allows access, manipulation, and detailed investigation. Make sure it is practical and works freely for you.

In my own experience, there are real benefits. Automation does not reduce customer visibility or eliminate the human touchpoints that provide value. Instead, those interactions need to be more valuable. They don’t just allow you to try new things. They provide you with new and deep insights into how your customers interact with you. They reveal patterns that guide the way to new ideas, new ways to segment your audience, and new services designed to harness your understanding.

Jason VandeBoom is the founder and CEO of Active Campaign, a customer experience automation (CXA) category leader.

