CSUN’s new TechCampus aims to bring more Latino Americans into technology





About 8% of Apple’s engineers are Latino-American, and this number has been stagnant for over six years. The Cupertino company has grown its presence in Southern California as it seeks to invade Hollywood. Currently, California State University, Northridge is supporting an initiative to bring more Latino Americans into the world of technology.

The $ 50 million center, called the Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub, is an immersive experience that hopes to attract predominantly Latino students from the State University system to STEM research and careers.

The engineering sector has long been criticized for failing to hire and retain black and Latin workers.

Apple and the state are splitting the cost of the center with the goal of closing the permanent gap. Inspired by technology industry leaders, it provides a place where students can connect with STEM employers by providing direct virtual information about mentorship opportunities. Eventually it could act as Apple’s pipeline. The building is scheduled to open in 2024.

“We transcend physical and virtual spaces, exposing Latin and other historically undervalued students to a creative technology mindset, and technology is every aspect of our lives. We aim to foster ambitious capital at STEM, accelerating our understanding of how it is integrated into the future workforce, “said CSUN President Erika D. Beck in an email. Said in.

But is it effective in drawing more Latin Americans into a world where white and Asian men are overvalued? Especially in Los Angeles County, where Latin Americans make up almost half of the population.

Mark Muro, Senior Fellow of the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program, studied the underestimation of blacks and Latinos in technology and said the CSUN hub could strengthen the Latino pipeline. rice field.

“This seems to be a compelling, stereotyped approach that should be admired and observable to see how it works,” Muro said. ..

But to make it truly meaningful, stakeholders are Latin Americans in the industry, such as day care, better HR practices, not relying solely on college degrees, and paying while students are enrolled. He said he had to look for different ways to support college and post-graduation work promises.

“I think there is a lot of work and research that the new hub can pursue to develop a truly dynamic and diverse approach,” Muro said.

Since the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing public unrest, high-tech companies from Airbnb to Uber have been forced to face their own racial calculations. Many have done this through anti-racist policies and philanthropic efforts to promote racial equality, both inside and outside the workforce.

Rendering of the Global Hispanic Serving Institute Equity Innovation Hub built on CSUN.

Apple has announced that it will invest $ 100 million in racial justice and justice initiatives. A $ 25 million donation to California State University is part of that program.

However, as the tech world addresses the lack of diversity, recent research has not improved the STEM workforce gap for Latin adults.

Latin Americans make up 17% of total employment in all occupations, but only 8% of all STEM workers, according to a Pew Research Center report in April. The Latin American share of all STEM workers has risen 1 percentage point since 2016, in line with overall workforce growth.

Apple’s share of the Latin technology workforce hasn’t improved since 2015.

Since 2015, the percentage of Latin technicians has remained at 8%, according to Apple’s Inclusion and Diversity report. Latin American representatives in Apple’s leadership position were also 8% in 2020.

CSUN is one of the leading universities in the country when it comes to conferring degrees on Latin students, the university said. About 54% of the 39,000 students enrolled this fall are Latino-American.

“We shift the conversation from what students have to do to succeed to what our institutions have to do to serve Latin and other diverse students well. We are aiming for, “Beck said.

The center will be housed at CSUN, but universities are low-income at least 25% of other universities and undergraduates in the CSU system and Latin Americans and at least half of all students. Twenty-one of the system’s 23 campuses are designated as HSIs.

California State University, Northridge Obiat Library,

The center’s virtual platform reaches students and other HSIs across the country.

According to Beck, students walking through the building can use their mobile phones to scan images of diverse people in the tech field to learn more about the highlighted individuals and the educational channels that lead to their careers. I can do it.

“It works with Apple’s leading partners to leverage cutting-edge creative technology and the intellectual abilities of world-class faculty to benefit California and thousands of talented students since then. It’s a great opportunity to bring. ” In a statement, CSU Prime Minister Joseph I. Castro.

According to CSUN, Apple will provide technology, design support and “thinking partnerships” as the project grows.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives, said:

Some companies are committed to increasing workforce diversity beyond monetary donations to diversity and inclusive initiatives, including Apple.

In addition to Apple, Nike, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are one of the companies that have combined executive bonuses to rely partially on measurable advances in gender and racial equality, Fortune reported.

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned $ 14.8 million in 2020 and reported $ 81.4 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2021 covering April, May and June.

