How to build a tech community as a small town entrepreneur

In today’s world of telecommuting and modern entrepreneurship, your location should not limit access to networks and talent. If anything, it can work in your favor. Employees are away from big towns and their associated salaries to start innovation in places that were rarely before. And in the third quarter of 2020, the United States had the highest number of business applications ever recorded.

But what’s next? Registered businesses are not automatically transformed into the valuable communities, talents and networks we need. This was the situation I dealt with when building a business and community in Libya. Smart technology graduates with big dreams were often limited to numerical software jobs and scholars who didn’t necessarily call for innovation. I realized that I didn’t have the opportunity to connect and talk with like-minded dreamers.

It was a typical case of chicken or the egg. What comes first, business or community? After years of enjoying the opportunities I have available in North America, I decided to bring what I learned back to Libya.

The important thing is to focus on coworking and connectivity.

After spending years in Silicon Valley, when I returned to Libya, I was a foreigner in my country. The credibility that allowed me to grow and build technology networks and teams felt completely out of reach.

We know the value of networks. But less talked about is the best way to build a network in the 21st century. The way we communicate has changed. It’s no longer just an event or a job. Its social media, online groups and forums even exist on platforms like Reddit. Connection is everything. Im, a friend of X, can make all the difference.

So let’s start with someone you know. Ask around that friend, old colleague, or even family. Who do they know in your industry? Or do they know entrepreneurs in any industry? Not only does this help grow the network, but local entrepreneurs may also be able to access and connect to other resources and people.

In Libya, I started by asking my family. Then I started attending the event. I participated in various workshops and groups. I contacted other local entrepreneurs and tech experts on LinkedIn. A friend of a friend started introducing me to people. Those people started introducing me to others. Within a month, I met my first employee and someone who became a business partner and co-founder.

Look for ambition, not ego.

Once you start building a community, it can be difficult to find someone who wants to get stuck for a long time. Find the basic individuals who can guide and support the growth of the group. Find a goal-oriented person.

I have noticed that some of Libya’s smartest tech graduates have regular tech jobs in their daily lives. But it’s not because of lack of talent, but because of lack of opportunity. Create growth opportunities in your network to appeal to the right candidates. Look for individuals who focus on growth rather than reward.

Connect business and technology professionals for a diverse community.

Be aware of communication gaps that limit collaboration. Technical experts talking about software complexity may not always be able to translate well to someone in the business. The reverse is also true.

But you can change that by building an environment where you can learn and collaborate. It is important to look at these gaps in small towns where exposure to different industries can be limited. Where are the communication gaps in the network? Ask questions and create opportunities for this active learning.

For example, I lead a weekly clubhouse session with a local entrepreneur to discuss new projects, ideas and challenges. We host events and forums to bring together entrepreneurs, innovators and students to learn. This not only creates more connections within the network, but also helps bridge the gap between business and technical professionals.

Talent + Chemistry = Effective Network

Finding the right people to join the network is step 1, but who are they as a group? Is there a proper chemistry to come up with a good idea? If you lived in a small town or a rural town, you may know the very real challenge that people have limited choices. There are millions to connect and work with hundreds of people. Or sometimes even just a handful.

I learned a lot about group chemistry early in my career. When I first arrived in San Francisco, I decided to make the most of my coworking space. And if I was lucky, I was surrounded by endless talent. Space was a hive of activity and conversation. New ideas were shared as well as challenges and solutions. At first, she was shy, but eventually her experience influenced the building of offices and culture.

When building a network, create an appropriate atmosphere. What kind of message are you sending to new members? Consider the type of space you will use. Does it facilitate communication to build the right chemistry? Manage the types of conversations and group discussions you hold to connect people, encouraging different ideas and opinions.

Building a tech community can seem daunting. But in my experience, no one will disappoint you by trying to create something so valuable. You just need to be brave enough to try.

