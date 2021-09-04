Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Water Test: How Deep Can You Be?





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the first water-resistant Samsung foldable phones, so they’re perfectly fine for use in the rain, next to a kitchen sink, or in the bathroom. Although different in design, these phones share the same IPX8 waterproof rating. According to Samsung specifications, up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water for up to 30 minutes. So we wanted to see what would happen in our water experiments. It happens that these phones can consume much more water than the official rating.

The water resistance of the phone is nothing new and we have tested it to the extreme before. However, because foldable phones have many moving parts such as hinges, maintaining watertightness is a completely different design challenge.

The internal components of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have a water resistant coating, and the hinges contain a rust preventive and lubricant to prevent rust. Even more interesting is how Samsung allowed each half of this phone to swim.

“To do this, we made a hole inside to allow water to flow into the device,” said Jung Min Kang, who works for a Korean video translated into English at Samsung’s Product Machinery R & D Group. I did. “I closed the hole with rubber on the side of the device and filled the empty space with the newly developed solution.”

Lexy Savvides / CNET Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Water Resistance Claim Test (5ft)

For the first dunk, I would like to specifically test each phone’s claim. Up to 30 minutes in 5 feet of fresh water. Using a tube specially designed to accommodate the width of the Z Fold 3, measure the 5 foot mark and fill the tube with water. Then start the timer and lower the Z Fold 3 to the bottom.

I noticed some bubbles coming from my phone and the app’s switcher open on the screen. This is probably the result of water being registered as a touch. It didn’t affect the progress of the timer and it was a pretty good 30 minutes until I pulled out the phone again.

ZFold 3 with a specially designed clear tube.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Rinse with Z Flip 3 under the same conditions and repeat.

After soaking both phones in water and drying them with a towel, we ran a series of checks to see if everything was working as expected. The Z Flip 3 showed a notification that there was water in the charging port, so I didn’t intend to plug in the power cord to see if it still needed to be charged. The results are as follows.

The camera lens was transparent and there were no signs of water ingress. The camera worked fine. The inside and outside of the screen responded to the touch. The fingerprint scanner read my thumbprint correctly. Water remained on the speakers, causing water droplets to form when playing music at high volume. The microphone was recorded as usual.Checking the phone after it dries

Before making the final assessment, I wanted to make sure that the phone had a chance to dry completely. So after 48 hours, I ran all the checks again.

All camera lenses were transparent and there were no signs of water ingress. Both phones have been charged via USB-C. The inner and outer screens worked as expected. The fingerprint scanner read my thumbprint correctly. The speakers sounded normal when playing music. The microphone recorded the voice and made a sound. Same as before dunking.

There was no visible external water damage and both phones looked brand new, the same as when they were unboxed two days ago.

Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deeper (10 feet)

Samsung’s water resistance claim specifies fresh water, but in the real world, you may want to use your cell phone across the bathtub. Seeing them pass the claim in flying colors, I took both phones to the pool and saw how they deal with chlorinated water-just fun for.

After capturing some cool underwater footage on the phone, I dive up to 10 feet and leave the phone at the bottom of the pool to see what happens. This time, I left each for 15 minutes.

Z Flip 3 in the pool

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Over time, I pulled out the phone, rinsed it with fresh water, and tested it again to see if the phone was still working. The results are as follows.

The camera lens was transparent and there were no signs of water ingress. The inside and outside of the screen worked as expected. The fingerprint scanner read my thumbprint on the Z Flip 3, but not on the Z Fold 3. both. Mike recorded the voice.

Both phones displayed a water notification in the notification shade, so I waited 24 hours before charging.

As expected, both are charged via USB-C. I used the tools at fixmyspeakers.com to drain as much water as possible from the speakers. It turns out that there was a fair amount left. The maximum volume level returned to normal on both phones, but on the Z Fold 3, the music wasn’t as clear as it was before it was dunked. The fingerprint reader displayed an error message on Fold to read my thumbprint, but the buttons still worked physically to turn on the screen, launch Bixby, launch the camera I did.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof?

As with all experiments, this is not a scientific test of the water resistance of the Galaxy Z phone and does not guarantee that the same results will be obtained if the phone is submerged in water. But hopefully, if any of these phones accidentally swim, you’ll be reassured that they should be fine.

The actual testing is long-term durability, so we’ll update this article if there are any changes in the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 within the next few weeks or months.

