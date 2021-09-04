Watch PlayerUnknown describes the post-PUBG project Prologue





PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG (or Chinese Game for Peace), is one of the most successful and influential games ever created, just four years after its release. Former Irish DJ and web designer director Brendan Greene is famous for launching the entire Battle Royale genre and has a direct impact on what is now known as Fortnite, CoD: Warzone, Apex Legends and more. Is giving.

But last week he announced that his Battle Royale vision work had left the Korean company that drove him to fame to build his own studio, and at the end of Thursday he did what he did for his next project. Clarified what to expect.

It’s called the Prologue and is a paid tech demo designed to explain the type of game Green wants to build next. We want to create a realistic sandbox world in a world of hundreds of kilometers on a scale that is rarely tried. He says thousands of players are interacting, exploring and creating.

According to Green, his new team is building a neural network that can generate a large, realistic open world at run time each time you press play, which we call groundbreaking. The prologue will be a brief introduction to the early iterations of our technology.

Here is his full description of the prologue:

To survive on a journey where harsh weather is a constant enemy, you need to find your way across the wilderness generated at run time and use the tools and resources you find. There is no guidance and no way for you to follow. You just have the world, the spots on the map to get there, and the tools you need to get there.

Green has conducted an exclusive interview with venture beat Dean Takahashi, although it has not yet been announced when to expect a prologue. According to the publication, it should be published on Saturday at 8:45 am.

The company Green left is also investing in his new company, Venturebeat reports. Krafton (formerly known as PUBG Corp, formerly known as Bluehole Studio) is also working on the next game, a fantasy epic now known as Project Windless, based on Korean folklore. I’m out.

