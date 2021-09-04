Former PlayStation Chief Mars Game Future and His New Job





This Week: A game about ancient history and the investment of a large video game company. But first: the former PlayStation boss talks about the sustainability of the industry and why he left the company 32 years later.

Next move of former Sony chief

On September 30, 2019, the Sony Group suddenly announced on its PlayStation Twitter account that long-time boss Shawn Layden will resign. The company didn’t say why he left, and Rayden stayed almost quiet about his departure — until now.

At that time, Rayden released six video game consoles and was burned out. “It’s a young person’s activity,” Rayden told me in a recent video call. “I felt: this is a good time to put a pin on my legacy.” Former CEO of PlayStation Worldwide Studios said the most acclaimed games of the decade, such as Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War. He states that he commanded some of the. “It seemed like a good time to be at the top and allow another generation to bring the PlayStation 5 to market.”

However, there was speculation in the game press that Raiden’s exit was actually the result of a power struggle between him and the current Vos Gym Ryan, who oversaw the launch of the PlayStation 5 last year. Rayden didn’t go into details there. “I think I took the time when I thought it was best to take it,” Rayden said. “And I couldn’t be happier anymore.”

Raiden’s next big job, his “Act 3”, is the position of the advisory board of the gaming services company Streamline Media Group, advising the company on its global strategy for video games and the enterprise.

In an hour-long conversation, Layden and Streamline CEO Alexander Fernandez talked about how the company aims to promote diversity by recruiting people from around the world remotely. The pair discussed an attempt to chase the elusive “Metaverse,” a buzzword that refers to the intersection of video games and other media. And Rayden warned that the video game industry was on an unsustainable path.

Game development “seems to double the cost per platform,” Raiden said, and said the budget for each of the recent big PlayStation 4 titles has reached $ 100 million. “If you can’t stop the rise in the cost curve, all we can do is mitigate the risk. It puts you where you are motivated towards the sequel.” He said in the PS5 game. It would cost $ 200 million to build, from which we predicted that prices would continue to rise exponentially.

The result of these higher budgets is an endless horde of older annual releases of the ubiquitous series like Call of Duty and Madden. At the same time, all publishers, from Candy Crush to Fortnite to Roblox, are following the latest $ 1 billion trend. “What happens is that there are three or four game or game type silos that continue to squeeze out the variety,” says Rayden. The company before him focused on blockbusters above all and reflected that strategy.

Still, on the PlayStation, Rayden was committed to Sisyphus’ quest for the video game industry, seeking an ever-larger world and more beautiful graphics. He is currently downplaying that role. “I think it helped show the world what great gameplay looks like,” he said when asked about his own responsibility for sustainability issues. After all, vast and expensive PS4 games like Uncharted 4 and Ghost of Tsushima raise the bar for everyone else. Players have become accustomed to larger and more beautiful games each year, thanks in part to PlayStation’s excellent exclusive slate.

Layden hopes Streamline’s focus on facilitating game development around the world will lead to a wider variety of games and ultimately help balance the top heavyweights. Said.

“We are now the largest entertainment media in the world, except for social impact levels below our weight,” Rayden said. “My goal at the end of my career is actually to get more people involved in creating the game and attract more people from all over the world. [and] Take more people to the fun of the game. “

What to do this weekend

I know it’s the last weekend of summer, but you should check out The Forgotten City, a mysterious story game set in ancient Rome. Playing as a modern explorer, you’ll find that the Roman city was sent back 2,000 years ago, when it was plagued by strict rules. When one person commits a crime, everyone is executed. The good news is that you get caught up in a time loop and can go back to the beginning if something goes wrong. Your goal is to talk to the public, solve their problems, figure out who is committing the crime, and connect this grand mystery of the golden rule with where it came from. This is a game that asks some interesting questions about what the law really means and what purpose the law serves.

Forgotten city

Source: Modern Storyteller

About Olga Harif’s Money

If Raiden is worried about the unsustainable costs associated with video game development, venture capitalists don’t seem to be so worried. Perhaps the game developer Monsters, founded by former bungee executive Harold Ryan, has stopped saying that it is the largest and first funding round in the video game industry. The startup has raised $ 200 million from LKCM Headwater Investments, a private equity unit of Luther King Capital Management, based in Fort Worth, Texas. One of its unreleased AAA titles has already been picked up by everyone except Sony. This isn’t the only monster round to raise money for this year’s game (remember the $ 1 billion round of Epic Games in April?). And lately, there are a lot of transactions under $ 10 million. Of course, part of that is that consumers are always hungry for the next great game. However, cultural changes in the game itself are also a factor. I talked to Ryan and he seems to agree with Raiden — the industry needs more game studios — especially a better place to work. Given what’s happening in places like Activision Blizzard Inc., that’s undeniable.

This Week’s Game News

Apple has agreed to allow some app developers, such as Netflix and Spotify, to link to external websites for user payments. But it still doesn’t affect game companies like Epic Games Inc. At least not yet.

China has reduced children’s game time to just 3 hours a week! Tencent Holdings Ltd. From NetEase Inc. The gaming platform up to can only offer online games to minors from 8 pm to 9 pm on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

Streamer took a day off Twitch to pay attention to the persistent hatred attacks that have plagued the platform over the past few weeks. The Verge said it was enough to affect Twitch’s ratings.

After skipping E3, PlayStation will finally showcase the slate of upcoming games next week. On September 9, the company will highlight and release the PS5 games that will appear “after this holiday.” I would like to take a look at FINAL FANTASY XVI again.

Get a console this holiday and do your best. Manufacturers warn that the chip shortage may last for at least another year. In short, the high-demand PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch may continue to be in short supply after Black Friday.

