The initial build of Overwatch 2 will be used in the 2022 season of the Overwatch League





Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019, and its release date is unknown since then. However, the major developments are: The 2022 season of the Overwatch League, which begins in April, will compete in the “early build” of Overwatch 2. A Blizzard spokeswoman told PC gamers today.

Overwatch 2 PvP design changes are a major issue for competitive players and Overwatch League pros. Some tank players were naturally nervous when it was announced, as the Overwatch 2 match is now 5v5 instead of 6v6 and the team can only get one tank.

The major new PvE modes help distinguish Overwatch 2 from its predecessor as a new game, but it’s also a kind of extension. Everything in Overwatch 1 is included, allowing owners of both games to play with each other. In other words, PvP format changes in Overwatch 2 affect all Overwatch players. The next OWL season will provide the best information ever about what these changes will look like to high-level team composition and tactics.

More details on the 2022 OWL season are approaching April, Overwatch League vice president John Specter tweeted today. As far as Overwatch 2’s release date is concerned, Blizzard hasn’t announced it yet, but the news seems quite likely to release it in mid-2022.

Game leadership has changed since the announcement of Overwatch 2 in 2019. Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan and lead writer Michael Chu have both left Blizzard, and Activision Blizzard has become the focus of large-scale proceedings advocating a broad corporate culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. The story is still developing.

For more information, check out everything we know about Overwatch 2 and see the new maps added.

