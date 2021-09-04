Amazon has reportedly released its own big-screen TV with Alexa capabilities





According to a new report, Amazon will release a series of large-screen TVs in the United States in October this year to compete directly with companies such as Samsung, LG and Sony.

Insiders reported late Thursday that the TV would feature Amazon’s Alexa Virtual Assistant, ranging in size from 55 to 75 inches. They are reportedly manufactured by the Chinese manufacturer TCL.

According to the report, Amazon is also developing another TV product that it designs.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a comment request from The Post.

It’s unclear how television will be branded or promoted. Amazon already sells TVs branded as part of the Amazon Basic line in India.

The 50-inch version of Amazon Basics TV in India sells for $ 506, while the larger 55-inch version sells for $ 588.

Amazon’s Indian TV reviews are quite mixed. While many users admire the product a lot, others complain that they can see something after the Amazon Basics logo appears on the TV screen for 15 minutes.

Others have complained that the Alexa feature on their TV is malfunctioning, or have received a TV that doesn’t work in the first place.

In another example of Amazon’s TV ambitions, the company partnered with Best Buy earlier this year to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs running on Amazon’s Fire TV software.

