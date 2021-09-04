Apple reveals new iPhone privacy move to change games





The Apples iOS 15 operating system is just a few weeks away and comes with new iPhone features that truly change the game for privacy.

We already knew that iOS 15 would have multiple privacy features that would further undermine the habit of consuming heavy data on Google and Facebook. But now, Apple has revealed that iPhone users can ultimately choose whether to enable Apple’s own personalized ads on their devices.

According to a 9to5Mac report, iOS 15 asks users if they want to enable Apple’s personalized advertising for their Apple ID. Currently, this is turned on by default, allowing Apple to use the App Store purchase history and other factors to notify you of ads that appear in news and stocks, and to target App Store search ads. increase.

Despite Apple’s successful privacy focus, which encourages Facebook, Google, and others to remain open and transparent about advertising and data collection, iPhone settings will remain on until iOS 15 is released. The only way you can opt out now is to dig deeper into the settings.

If you want to opt out now, your iPhone[設定]>[プライバシー]>[Apple Advertising]Go to[パーソナライズド広告]Turn off the toggle.

Apple’s new iOS 15 privacy move Why now?

So why now? Apple has driven this groundbreaking new iPhone privacy because Apple wants to be better and think of it as listening to the phone to be more open about the data it collects. .. In addition, bad news about the currently delayed CSAM feature in iCloud Photos and iMessage may have influenced Apple’s decision to add this opt-in privacy feature.

But it’s also about regulation. Apple is facing antitrust proceedings, and adding this iPhone privacy feature can remove some of the regulatory fever. It may even be the response to some of these proceedings.

Antitrust laws can be damaging, so Apple is trying to clear the air by enabling this feature, which gives users a choice, says Jake Moore, cyber security specialist at ESET. .. In any case, this is a big decision and can be financially damaging to the revenue generated from Apple’s ad targeting.

Apple is highly targeting revenue through its services sector, and while customers need to actively opt in to Facebook’s iPhone ad tracking, they’re increasingly becoming aware that Apple doesn’t offer the same options. ..

Whatever the reason, Apple’s new iOS 15 move will transform privacy. As with regulations such as the GDPR, data collection to serve ads needs to be opted in, and transparency is essential, so you can at least know what’s happening on your iPhone. iOS 15 has many other privacy features. Keep an eye on my page for news, how-tos and demos.

