Point Nemo, the watery tomb where the space station dies, is thousands of kilometers away from everywhere.International Space Station





The Space Cemetery is located 4 km below the ocean floor, farthest from the land on Earth.

At the end of their space journey, old satellites, rocket parts, and space stations will be sent to this desolate location in the Pacific Ocean to rest forever on the dark seabed.

The technical name for this series of waters is an unreachable sea point, as it is approximately 2,700 km from any land. However, it is more commonly known as the Space Cemetery, or Point Nemo, named after the captain of a fictitious submarine at Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousands of Seas.

Here, the International Space Station, a soccer-specific laboratory that orbits the earth, could be completed. There have been reports of cracks on the ISS this week, which may not mean an imminent end, but it’s certainly a year of dusk.

When a spacecraft dies, it is dangerous to everything else in orbit. Space debris is rapidly clogging space, and at orbital speeds of up to 17,500 km / h, even small paint spots can cause serious damage to other spacecraft.

According to Nasa, there are thousands of bits of space debris.

I’m worried that one small collision could cause a big chain reaction because there are too many junks. This possibility is called the Kessler effect, NASA says.

In the Kessler effect, or Kessler syndrome, the amount of debris on the orbit can reach a critical mass, and each collision produces more debris in a cascaded manner, making the orbit unusable.

To prevent such disasters, those who recently launch something into orbit need to plan to send it into graveyard orbit or send it back to burn in the Earth’s atmosphere, NASA says.

Very tall satellites can explode further into space in a harmless way, with the final fuel in graveyard orbit. Closer satellites can be moved from orbit in small increments, and smaller satellites will burn out completely upon re-entry. Non-burning objects can collide with Earth in unplanned orbits (such as the Chinese Long March 5B rocket or the Skylab space station that hit Western Australia). However, in general, instead of paying attention to the inhabited land, it is desirable to carefully guide the debris to scatter to Point Nemo.

Watery grave

As the European Space Agency explains, modeling is used to select the point at which the aircraft collides with the upper atmosphere, and doing so at a calculated steep angle ensures that debris is within a particular zone. It fits in.

In 2001, the Russian space station Mir reached the end of its useful life. A freighter docked on the ship fired an engine, taking Mir out of orbit and returning it to Earth. Upon re-entry, parts burned out, up to 25 tonnes survived and plunged into Point Nemo’s watery tomb.

Since then, Mir has been joined by non-functional satellites, rocket components, and an automatic transport plane called Jules Verne, which carries cargo to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft that survived space and the heavy descent into the Earth’s atmosphere are sturdy enough to withstand crushing pressures below 4 km (1 league).

One day in the not too distant future, the International Space Station may join them. The ISS has orbited the globe since 1998, when Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and several European countries began joint ventures. It has been the home of astronauts since 2000.

Initially, it was expected to last only 15 years. It is currently allowed to operate until at least 2024. But the ISS points to that era.

About a week ago, NASA spokeswoman Angela Hart told CNBC that NASA is actively working to continue science and research, but at some point the ISS will run out of life.

This week, Russian official Vladimir Solobyov said most of the systems in flight have expired and could lead to irreparable failures.

The BBC has reported a variety of other issues, from air leaks to malfunctions and structural fatigue.

May

Alice Gorman, a space archaeologist at Flinders University, says the ISS has been able to last this long, but it’s going well.

Fortunately, humans have learned a lot about getting the spacecraft out of orbit. European Space Agency engineers have observed supply module out-of-orbit and re-entry and have accumulated data on how to ensure controlled re-entry.

Officials will allow it to end at some point, she says of the ISS. But it is planned.

One of the trickiest things is that the ISS is a lot of beasts. There are various modules that are home to six astronauts and modules that act as laboratories. On the outside is a solar array and a robot arm. According to Nasa, it is about the size of an American football field, with a bathroom, gymnasium, and large bay windows.

If several modules need to be separated from each other, it is likely to create some debris, Gorman says. People will be watching the process. Recently, there is a keen sensitivity to keeping things in orbit.

Once it enters the atmosphere, one of the reasons Point Nemo is a good place begins to collapse. That is, the footprint of debris from the first bit to the last bit can be a few kilometers to a few kilometers long.

But there is a risk. What if something goes wrong? What if they don’t predict it exactly?

When Long March 5 went out of control, there was concern not only about the danger of hitting someone, but also about the toxic propellant still being loaded.

According to Gorman, this can happen even if the descent is controlled, but by the time the atmosphere screams, all volatile fuel is gone. And it is safe materials such as stainless steel, titanium alloys and ceramics that survive to settle in the space graveyard.

And she depicts the peaceful ending of a busy journey from space to the deep blue sea.

We send it to the seabed, she says. And like shipwrecks around the world, it becomes a habitat, a coral reef. A whole new life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/sep/04/thousands-of-kilometres-from-anywhere-lies-point-nemo-a-watery-grave-where-space-stations-go-to-die

