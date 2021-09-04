Mass Effect 5 may use Unreal Engine instead of Frostbite





Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare are seriously considering using Unreal Engine for the next game in the Mass Effect series. This information comes primarily from the Mass Effect 5 Technical Director’s EA Jobs. According to the post, publishers are looking for candidates with Unreal Engine experience. [or higher].. Through multiple sources, I’ve confirmed that this is all in the table for the new Mass Effect technology and could replace EA’s in-house Frostbite engine with Unreal.

BioWare has built the first three Mass Effect games in Unreal. This is a bundle of tools that allow developers to license from Epic Games to put together new games. Mass Effect: For Andromeda, BioWare switched to EAs Frostbite. It was originally created by developer DICE for the Battlefield Shooter. However, Mass Effect and BioWares follow-up Anthem lost something in the transition from Unreal to Frostbite. This was evident in elements such as ambient world animation. If the original Mass Effect nightclub has dozens of dance characters, the Anthem characters will not move and will rest until approaching.

But for EA, the appeal of Frostbites was to save money. It owned the technology, so there’s no need to license it with Epic or any other external company.

I contacted EA for comment. Update this story with statements that the company may provide.

The appeal of Frostbites is clearly waning within EA, especially with the Mass Effect team looking at Unreal again. And if you look at the recent history of publishers, that makes sense. One of EA’s most popular games since we started migrating all our projects to Frostbite was Respawn Entertainment Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, built by Respawn using Unreal.

It’s easy to draw a line from a successful Unreal game to EA, and it’s more open to the idea of ​​working on that engine again. And that’s probably a factor in the decision to explore the possibility of using the Epics software kit in future entries in BioWares space opera. But a bigger consideration is that EA wants to arm BioWare and be ready to build the latest Mass Effect games in the next few years. This means accepting that Frostbite can be extremely old by the time Mass Effect 5 gets started in earnest.

According to my sources, BioWare is currently working on Dragon Age 4. The game is still on track for its 2023 release. This can mean that you won’t see Mass Effect 5 until at least 2025. And even in that optimistic scenario, Frostbite can look creepy and old-fashioned compared to something like Unreal Engine 5.

In reality, BioWare is researching all sorts of state-of-the-art graphics and technical features that can be implemented in Mass Effect 5. And the only realistic and cost-effective way to achieve that goes with Unreal. But at least BioWare wants to maintain its technical equivalence with the industry, so even if you end up sticking to Frostbite, you’ll get used to Unreal.

