Horizon Zero Dawn’s Alloy Shines with the New Genshin Impact Crossover

Alloy is worth participating in the collaboration of Genshin Impact and the world in which it exists. It’s not just because she’s a great character. I enjoy seeing her thrive in Teyvat. Teyvat is kinder to her than her own earth.

The heroine of Horizon Zero Dawns was released for Gacha games on September 1st, along with a major 2.1 update to Genshin Impact. At Adventure Level 20, players logged into the PlayStation console can access in-game messages to get her. Those who play on PC or mobile devices will have to wait for the 2.2 update.

Both Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn take place in a world shaped by the gods, both focusing on exploring the unnatural world. But the world of Horizon Zero Dawn is a mercilessly harsh place that doesn’t look kindly to outsiders like Alloy. In contrast, in the world of Genshin Impact, Tabat is mostly embracing others, and soldiers from each country are tasked with protecting those who are too weak to protect themselves. Alloys need physical and mental strength to survive in their own world. Genshin Impact frees her from that burden.

Despite being a promotional character, Alloy plays fairly solidly for the units Ive has just begun to build. It’s been a few years since Ive played Horizon Zero Dawn, and I could feel the similarities when using her ranged attacks. Unfortunately, her own folklore also keeps her in the bow class. Although her career as a hunter makes perfect sense, I usually switch archers after using Elemental Burst Attack. This class is not known to be popular among most Genshin players.

That’s a shame because Alloy is a free 5-star character. Five stars are considered the most powerful characters in the game, and their extreme rarity reflects their fighting ability. However, it takes a huge amount of resources to make the most of her newly acquired character, so she cannot immediately reach her full potential. Quickly switch alloys each time an enemy approaches.

Most players will have a hard time using alloys in combat unless they have the resources they need to invest in her right away. This is because the enemy level of Genshin Impact is associated with the world level. World levels increase with the player’s experience. So I stuck to the level 40 alloy and tried to protect her from being hit by level 78 enemies.

Fortunately, the alloy is still useful. She has cold abilities, so I used her to set up reactions such as melting, freezing, and superconductivity. And since using her in combat is still overwhelming so far, I took her to Mondostadt in the starter area. That was where she really shined. I really enjoy hunting in this game, and her passive abilities allowed me to sneak up on unprotected animals with anyone at the party. Anemo’s character, Sayu, shares similar abilities against insects, but Alloy’s passive is especially for food-dropping animals, giving her a unique advantage.

Despite how well she is integrated as a crossover character, Alloy is still portrayed as an outsider. She currently does not have a constellation upgrade. This is a characteristic that only the main character of Genshin has. Unlike all other recruitable characters, she also doesn’t have her favorite furniture set.

Even more strangely, Alloy lacks cryovision, even though he is a user of Icebow. All recruitable characters of Genshin Impact have a vision to show that they have been chosen by the gods. The protagonists are also outsiders who lack vision, but they still rely on the blessings of Archon. Alloy is doing well with the Predator bow and the ice grenades used in the Elemental Attack.

Horizon Zero Dawn fans don’t have to worry about Aloys lore. As far as I know, her voice lines and references are pretty faithful to her own game. It was part of her dialogue in the residential area of ​​Serenitea that gave me a pause. She expressed her preference for the old world, even though she admitted that it was a much more dangerous place to live. But I remember how rough Horizon Zero Dawn was in the early days of the game. Without all her upgrades, I spent most of my time sneaking around dangerous machines. Alloy doesn’t need much to hide in party-based games where teammates can throw shields at her or heal her in case of injury.

I couldn’t help thinking that without Lost, her young self wouldn’t have survived in her own world. Mondostadt, on the other hand, is a place where children can go on adventures without supervision, and people spend more free time in their leisure than survival.

It was clear that she enjoyed staying here as much as Aloi had a hard time adapting to Tabat. She has a line of voices about how the Tabat people are kinder than the Nora who raised her. She sounded happy when I used her to slide in the wind. She may be a normal girl rather than a savior of mankind. And being a person who can laugh very freely does not disqualify her as a hero.

Unless her own world was on fire, Teyvat is exactly where Aloy needs to be.

