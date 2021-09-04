Holizon Forbidden West should have had a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5





Sony announced on Thursday that the sequel to the Horizon Zero Dawn, the Horizon Forbidden West game, will be available for pre-order before the February 2022 release date. However, unlike Sony said last year (h / t Forbes), there is no game upgrade path from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Sony said in a blog post in September 2020 that Horizon Forbidden West will be one of the games that offers a free upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version.

In addition, the PS4 community knows that it will move to PS5 at various times, and we are happy to announce some limited edition PS4 versions. Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also be available on PS4. These three games are designed to take advantage of the PS5 and its own next-generation features such as ultra-fast SSDs and DualSense controllers, but PS4 owners can also enjoy these experiences at launch. increase. The PS4 digital version of the launch game includes a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, but the PS4 disc version of these games includes a free upgrade on PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disk drive. It is.

And, as Polygon points out, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told the Washington Post Launcher section last year that games for the PS5 would be built from scratch. For games like Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the company had an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 version for free.

Ryan told the post that no one should be disappointed, adding that it’s about people who have a choice.

But what Sony announced this week … wasn’t. Gamers who want to start playing Horizon Forbidden West on their PS4 will have to buy a more expensive version of the game that provides a digital copy for both consoles. These packages are priced at $ 79.99 for the Digital Deluxe edition and $ 199.99 and $ 259.99 for the Collectors edition. For the Regala version. Otherwise, you can get the PS4 Standard Edition for $ 59.99 and later buy a brand new PS5 copy of the game for a regular price of $ 69.99. According to the Horizon Forbidden West support page, there are no plans for future upgrades.

We asked Sony for comment to clarify why Sony has clearly changed its previously stated plan to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West for free. I will update if there is a reply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/4/22657200/sony-upgrade-playstation-horizon-forbidden-west-ps5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos