Can I get a free Windows 11 upgrade?Here is the definitive answer





Check if your laptop meets the requirements of Windows 11

Getty

Microsoft has finally finalized the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. This isn’t good news for millions of Windows 10 owners who were hoping for a free upgrade.

Microsoft initially announced a fairly stringent set of minimum hardware requirements for Windows, including the relatively modern processor (or CPU) and the most controversial Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 security chip.

When beta testers allowed Windows 11 to be installed on PCs that didn’t meet these strict standards, the company seemed confused about these requirements, but Microsoft finally decided to take a firm position. Did. Until the user who installed the Insider Preview version of Windows 11 is removed from the Windows 11 test program and instructed to reinstall Windows 10. Thank you very much.

In summary, then. The minimum hardware requirements are:

1GHz or higher CPU with 2 or more cores on the list of compatible 64-bit processors 4GB RAM 64GB or higher storage UEFI, Secure Boot Compatible System Trusted Platform Module 2.0 DirectX 12 Compatible Graphics 9-inch display PC with minimum 720p resolution How to check if is compatible with Windows 11

If you’re not sure about your PC’s specifications, Microsoft has released an app that scans your system’s hardware and tells you if you can run Windows 11.

This so-called PC health check app is still under test, but you can use the preview version that you can download here. This gives you a clear indication of whether your hardware is working.

Is there a way to upgrade my PC and run Windows 11?

The two specifications that are most likely to stumble are the processor and the TPM module. Neither of these can be easily replaced or retroactively added to your computer.

If you’re running a laptop, you can almost forget to replace the processor or add a TPM module.

That potential desktop user may be able to upgrade the processor to one on Microsoft’s compatibility list, but it is also more likely that the existing motherboard socket will not support the new processor. Switching processors is not an easy task if you are not accustomed to tinkering with the components in your PC.

A PC repair shop may be able to procure and adapt it for you, but then it becomes a matter of money value. Is it worth the cost of a new processor and installation just to get the latest version of Windows? Id does not claim.

Can my Mac run Windows 11?

Windows 11 on Mac … is complicated

The future by Getty Images

If you are an Intel Mac owner, you may be running Windows 10 on your computer through Apple Bootcamp. However, due to TPM 2.0 requirements, it’s unclear if Bootcamp can run Windows 11. The Mac has never had a TPM chip.

It’s still unclear if Microsoft and Apple will reach a special agreement to allow Windows 11 to run in Bootcamp, but neither party has contacted at this time.

However, this does not mean that Windows 11 is completely off the table for Mac owners. Parallels Desktop 17 users can install Windows 11 as a virtual machine on their Mac. It can be installed on either an Intel-based Mac or the new M1 Mac. The latter requires the use of an ARM-based version of Windows, but app support is very limited and is still .

How does Parallels bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement? Since Parallels Desktop 17, a spokeswoman for Parallels told me that Windows doesn’t require the presence of a TPM 2.0 chip because it reports to the Windows OS that Parallels Desktop is running in a virtual environment.

What if Windows 11 isn’t available?

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, it’s not a disaster. Windows 11 has some great features, but none of them are absolutely necessary. With the release of Windows 11 in October, you won’t have to worry about FOMO’s nasty problems.

Windows 10 won’t go anywhere right away either. Microsoft has promised to support Windows 10 until at least October 2025. If past history is gone, it is unlikely that it will be a tight deadline.

You may need to replace your PC within that time frame anyway. Then you can benefit from Windows 11. Alternatively, you can benefit from Windows 12 by then.

Finally, keep in mind that Microsoft has staggered the release of Windows 11 upgrades. As a result, the operating system will be released on October 5, but upgrades may not be available until 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/barrycollins/2021/09/04/will-your-pc-run-windows-11-heres-the-definitive-answer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos