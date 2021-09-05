Description | How does South Korea’s anti-Google law release in-app payments?





So far: On August 31, the South Korean parliament passed an amendment to the telecommunications business law of the country, called the anti-Google law. The law effectively prohibits dominant app store operators from forcing the alphabet Google and Apple to force Korean app developers to use in-store payment systems. This effectively prevents Apple and Google from charging fees for payments in the app store. The law also authorizes the Government of South Korea to intervene in payment disputes within the App Store and summon app store operators to delay or remove the publication of apps.

What are Google and Apple doing?

Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store strictly regulate how apps in your environment charge you. Until recently, app publishers only rolled out Google and Apple’s own payment system to raise money from app store users for digital purchases, including the app itself, or for in-app purchases of additional content and services. Was allowed to do that. Google and Apple have charged a 30% fee for all such purchases. As many app developers began to oppose what they said was a high fee, Google announced in March this year that it would cut the fee to 15%. However, it subsequently announced that the changes would be postponed to March 2022. In November 2020, Apple reduced fees for developers with annual platform sales of less than $ 1 million to 15%. On September 2, in response to Japan’s Fair Trade survey, Apple changed its policy, adding a link for some app developers such as Netflix and Spotify to pay non-app users. We have made it possible to effectively avoid fees. Recently, in response to a US lawsuit, Apple has agreed to allow app developers to email users about other payment options. In terms of apps, Google takes a more relaxed approach than Apple, and iPhone users can’t download apps from sources other than the App Store. Mobile phones running Google Android can sideload the app. That is, download and install the app from websites and other sources. Android smartphones also support downloads from multiple app stores.

What is the reason why Korean law is so important?

This is the first legal restriction for Google and Apple to control how money changes within the app store. This could be a template for many countries looking for ways to control the influence of these online giants to reduce digital sales for everyone from the gaming industry to publishers. The European Union has a draft Digital Markets Act in its pipeline to transform business practices and level the competition for SMEs into large Internet gatekeeper companies that act as platforms for others. Forcibly trade. In the United States, Senators have submitted a bill similar to South Korea, forcing Apple and Google to allow app makers to deploy different payment systems. Brewing is even more problematic in the United States as a federal judge is set to rule a proceeding by Epic, a maker of Fortnite video games that opposes Apple’s in-app payment practices. Epic sued Google in another proceeding, for the same reason. In addition to the Google issue, there are other proceedings filed by 36 US states. As another sign that the trend is spreading globally, Reuters reports that Apple is facing legal issues with India’s in-app payment system. The case is reportedly being considered by the Competition Commission of India.

How did Apple and Google respond?

Both companies point out the cost of maintaining an app store environment to justify fees. In response to The Verge, an American technology news website on Korean law, Apple said opening the payment system would expose users to fraud and security breaches. Google argues that these charges are the main reason why Android phone operating systems can be kept free and therefore can reduce the cost of phones running on Android phones. A Google spokeswoman told The Verge that building and maintaining an operating system and app store is just as expensive as a developer building an app. Think carefully about how to comply with this law while maintaining a model that supports a high quality operating system and app store.

