The best phone to buy in 2021





Apple, Google and other carriers are approaching fall, when they are likely to update their top 2021 models. But if you can’t wait until your new phone holiday, use a flagship model such as the iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21. It boasts an amazing rear camera setup, a powerful processor for lag-free games, wireless charging, and 5G. But these aren’t the only phones to consider. Other rivals such as OnePlus, Motorola and Google’s Pixel line all offer excellent specs at a variety of prices.

The fierce competition is a great option to choose at a price that fits you, your customers, and your budget, whether your primary concern is high-speed data, AMOLED displays, or cracking cameras. Offers. Choosing a more affordable mobile phone does not mean compromising ease of use. Even affordable cell phones offer large, vibrant displays and multiple rear cameras. 5G connections are beginning to be seen on much lower end mobile phones.

To help you find the best, we have collected your favorite phones to buy in 2021. All phones on this list have been thoroughly reviewed and tested, from camera performance to battery life. Each link is a link to an unlocked phone and should be performed by most of the four largest wireless operators in the United States unless otherwise specified. This list is updated regularly to ensure that you always see the best calls.

Also, for more information, read the guide to find the phone that best suits your needs and see tips on how to buy a new phone.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best phone manufactured by Apple and has earned a star score in our complete review. The smartphone features a powerful and fast A14 Bionic processor, a professional multi-rear camera setup, 5G, and a magnetic “MagSafe” feature that allows you to connect to other mobile accessories. On top of that, its glorious screen and sleek design, and the 12 Pro Max will comfortably check every box of your flagship phone in 2021.

Read the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

There are many things I like about the Galaxy S21, but the best thing about this phone is the price. Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphone lineup starts at $ 800, and you can now find this Android phone on Amazon for $ 100 off. Samsung has made some trade-offs to reach that price range. Specifically, the phone has 4GB less RAM than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20. Wall charger and headphones are not included. Also, there is no microSD card slot for extended storage. But even at these sacrifices, you can make a lot of money with this Android device, including its striking design, new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and 5G connectivity.

Read Samsung Galaxy S21 Review.

Affordable 5G Google Pixel 5A 5G Sarah Tew / CNET Best Smartphone

If you need a low-cost 5G smartphone, the Pixel 5A 5G is for you. The handset features stable battery life, a great dual rear camera, and strong software support from Google. There are no bells or whistles (or in-house Google processors) like the upcoming flagship product, the Pixel 6, but it’s a surefire option if you need 5G on a budget.

Read Google Pixel 5A with 5G reviews.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

With a supercharged processor, excellent battery life, and a solid rear camera setup, the OnePlus 9 is a great all-round Android phone. Its $ 729 (629) starting price makes this phone a much more affordable option than its Apple and Samsung rivals. I also like the big and bold display and fast charging. If you want flagship performance at a more friendly price, this is your best choice.

CNET

The Motorola Edge Plus has almost everything you’d expect from a premium 5G cell phone: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a huge battery, a high refresh rate OLED screen, and multiple rear cameras with rugged specifications. Other top-of-the-line Android phones have their own Moto spins, all of which have been incorporated into one of this year’s favorite Android phones.

Read the Motorola Edge Plus review.

Angela Lang / CNET

From just $ 399, the 2020 version of the iPhone SE is the best budget phone you can find right now. With an A13 processor (same as the iPhone 11) and a great camera, the iPhone SE is far more powerful than it should be. Old-fashioned iPhone fans will also appreciate the return of Touch ID and the Home button.

Read the Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The Galaxy S21 is a great all-round flagship Android smartphone, but if you want the best and the best, consider stepping up to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This Samsung phone is a higher performance rear camera that includes a larger screen size display, larger battery, more RAM, and an incredible 10x optical zoom lens that we absolutely love. It has a setup of. If your beautiful photos are at the top of your new phone’s wishlist, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra isn’t a big deal.

Read the review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Angela Lang / CNET

Pixel smartphones have loyal supporters and good reason. Without considering cheap phone prices, Google’s Pixel 4A has a top-notch camera that takes great pictures. However, the price of this Pixel smartphone should be even better at $ 349 (349 AU $ 599). The 5.81-inch cell phone also features a headphone jack, 128 GB of storage, and better battery life than last year’s Pixel 4.

Read the Google Pixel 4A review.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series had some great specs, but their high price meant they were out of reach for many. Packed with great hardware, but offered at a much more reasonable price, the S20 FE wasn’t, and in the process won the coveted CNET Editor’s Choice Award. I liked the Galaxy S20’s vibrant screen, powerful processor, decent camera quality, and 5G connectivity, especially the $ 650 price.

Read the review of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

