Regulatory policy and the future of Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem





In the not too distant past, Nigeria has been reported to have been one of the top destinations for foreign investment, thanks to its vibrant and prosperous ecosystem. Sadly, that’s no longer the case.

Consider the African Tech Ecosystems of the Future Report 2021-2022, which ranked Nigeria 6th overall in Africa, despite being home to the largest number of start-ups on the African continent.

According to the report, one of the reasons Nigeria lags behind its peers is regulatory discrepancies. This is nothing but the truth. In particular, heat has been generated in various sectors of Nigeria’s technical field these days.

You can never pretend to live in an ideal society. But no one wants to leave it in something like hell. That’s exactly what Nigeria turns out to be in all influences. In fact, educated and unfamiliar people, young and old, have no doubt that things aren’t working well in this country.

I’m not only speaking as one of the players in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, but first and foremost as a citizen of our beloved country, sadly stepping into the ground.

A federal retaliation against four prominent Nigerian start-ups, namely Bamboo, Chaka, Risevest, and Trove, who saw a freeze on their accounts for non-compliance with the central bank. Ade Atobatele, founder of Gboza Gbosa Technology, who talks about the government’s recent crackdown, suggested that such drastic action was enviable due to the Nigerian bank’s regulations on foreign exchange trading.

He said CBN seemed envious of the SEC as it should have asked regulators to check the operations of fintech companies before the freeze order.

Money goes where the customer goes, where the efficiency is. As a result, many investments are being made where investors think there is a future. Some of these companies have ratings, so they were able to buy a bank so it would be very easy for them.

If that assumption is right, it raises the question: what should CBN be jealous of?

This work explores the expected role of government in what it is actually doing. My view? Governments have the power to formulate policies, but it is the responsibility of citizens to help them understand why and thereby avoid the consequences of adverse effects.

After all, the government can only see from high places, while the common people are closest to the ground. This is in line with the maxim that only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches.

It is undeniable that tech start-ups are making a significant contribution to the growth of their GDP. Nigeria is no exception. We recognize that the government cannot eradicate unemployment on its own, but their best ally is the Nigerian ecosystem, which promotes job creation directly or indirectly.

In return, the government creates an environment that makes it possible and develops policies that allow individuals to do this. More than ever, one of the greatest needs of Nigerian start-ups is a healthier and more favorable regulatory environment for them to thrive.

As many entrepreneurs can prove, starting, growing and expanding an innovative business in Nigeria is difficult due to unclear policies and regulations. Of course, lobbying around them can cost time and capital. Great for business growth.

2020 was a year of pandemic with widespread impact, but could be seen as the beginning of socio-economic turmoil, especially for Nigerian start-ups and businesses. Sadly, 2021 won’t improve either.

Cryptocurrency trading was first banned in February. To that effect, CBN has issued a notice that all regulators dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges should stop or bear the government’s anger.

Second, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission issued a directive on the proliferation of unregistered online investment and trading platforms in the country, warning that foreign securities should not be sold to Nigerian investors on these platforms. It was April.

To keep the business going, companies like Chaka and Cowrywise have licensed from the SEC in a move that other companies follow. In particular, the concentration of regulations placed on FinTech is very consistent.

A few weeks ago, CBN also stopped selling Forex to domestic Bureau DeChange operators. CBN Governor Godwin Emefiere said the Monetary Policy Committee has turned money changers into wholesalers and illegally traded millions of dollars in foreign exchange in a single transaction.

According to Apex Bank, BDC operators were involved in speculative rent-seeking and money laundering activities. Emefiele threatened to deal ruthlessly with Nigerian banks that interact with illegal BDCs, adding that only the central bank is obliged to sell foreign exchange to all its customers.

As the word implies, CBN operates as an asset management company without a license and is said to have used foreign exchange procured from the Nigerian FX market to purchase foreign bonds / stocks in violation of CBN Circular. I have frozen the accounts of tech companies.

This move has created considerable commotion and fear. Affected businesses use social media to ensure that their money is safe. Such an event is not a good sign for the future of a government-stricken company (including the welfare of its staff), nor does it increase the trust of foreign investors. In the case postponed to January 2022, it is unclear what the outcome of the conflict will be.

Stakeholders and players in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem continue to express concern about the government’s weight in the area of ​​technology startups. Rather than unleashing policies that could effectively undermine the already upset startup subsectors, the government works with local talent to make them prosper, comparable to or comparable to global competition. We need to create an environment that can replace it.

In a country full of innovative fintechs working in the field of cryptocurrencies, it is a national pride that Nigeria went to Barbados under the CBN and chose Bitt Inc. as a valuable technology partner for digital currencies. is not a problem. eNaira.

Whatever the reason CBN does this, my hope is to see a dynamic and vibrant ecosystem in which both the private and public sectors work together to drive Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation. As long as the government and startup ecosystem remains loggerhead turtles, this will only hurt the future of the country.

CFA is godohub.org, co-founder of techbuild.africa and blockbuild.africa, a platform to deepen Africa’s technology ecosystem and a social enterprise that supports African innovation.

Copyright PUNCH.

all rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written permission of PUNCH.

contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/regulatory-policies-and-future-of-nigerias-innovation-ecosystem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos