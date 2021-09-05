Free download Google Duo APK on Android





To facilitate video calls, Google has decided to launch Dio. This is a video calling application designed to most effectively compete with FastTime, Skype, Snapshot, Facebook Messenger, or WhatsApp. As you can see, users already have many apps, but at least not because they are all provided by the web company. However, Google Dio takes advantage of Google’s largest ecosystem and offers more features than its competitors.

Google LLC Developer | Updated September 1, 2021

What is Google Dio?

Developed by Mountain View, Google Dio is a free video and audio calling application. Unlike FaceTime, it only works on Apple OS and works on Android and iOS devices. Thank you for the phone number that can enable the application. This allows you to contact people on your contact list.

In addition, the tool uses an end-to-end encryption system to ensure optimal confidentiality. After all, the platform has many great features like Knock Knock, which allows you to watch a live video of the reporter before you answer the phone.

All the reasons to choose Google Dio over another app

Google Duo has many important benefits that make it the perfect solution. Of course, some of its features aren’t new, but Google has considered offering some additional features that can make a difference.

One of Google Dio’s greatest strengths is its great simplicity. In fact, the application interface is very simple. To make a call, you need to press a small button and you will see a list of contacts. Intuitive, simple and efficient. In addition, the application provides the user with an encrypted conversation. These are kept secret and no one, even the company, can access them. This guarantees full respect for your privacy.

In addition, Google Dio, like WhatsApp, relies on phone numbers. Therefore, you don’t need to have a Gmail address or Google account to use it. Everything is done by phone number, so even if you have WiFi access, you can’t use the service without a SIM card.

Thanks to such a connection, the conversation is uninterrupted. Even if you connect to the web box’s WiFi and start chatting with your contacts, your cellular network will be picked up automatically when you’re on the go. This means that Dio can automatically switch from one link to another without the user’s knowledge.

If the device cannot get 4G, 3G, or 2G, the application will continue to run. If you have access to the network during Video Hangouts, you can continue your voice conversation.

Knock knock, the ability to make a difference

Knock Knock is definitely what sets Google Dio apart from its competitors. This is a feature that allows you to see who is making a video call before you answer the call. However, this feature only works for contacts.

I never want to tell you that my mother recommends that she be inactive. Thanks to this feature, you can distinguish many details related to who is calling you, especially where he is. You can then decide whether to accept or reject the invitation. You have 30 seconds to build your mind. After this time, the call will be automatically rejected.

According to Google, if you know in advance who is calling you and where they are calling, you can get some ideas about their mood. This gives you the opportunity to prepare for the context of the discussion. To disable this feature, go to the application’s Parameters menu. You will see the Manage Options option to access the Disable Knock Knock button. “”

Google Dio has additional features

Google Duo offers additional features that make it a popular application.

“Snapshot” feature: Google Duo allows users to capture moments using the “snapshot” feature during a video call. This can be used instead of a manual screenshot. The button associated with this feature is in the lower left corner. Tap it to take a picture of the two streams and automatically share them with all participants in the conversation. Capture the moment of group sharing. Especially with Govt-19, the conference has changed. Thanks to new technology, you can enjoy the joy of sharing a video session with your friends while preparing your dinner or blowing out your loved one’s birthday candles on a video call. For group video calls, Google Dio allows you to quickly combine photos and capture the moment on your tablet, smartphone, or Chromebook. Everyone, including chat members, will automatically receive the photos they take. Send Personalized Messages: Google Duo makes it easy to send personalized voice and video messages. You can share photos in graffiti or simple notes in text. By choosing one of the latest AR (Augmented Reality) effects, you can say “I miss you” or “I miss you”. Zoom in on how Google Dio works.

To use Google Duo, first download the app to your Android or iOS device. You must comply with Google’s privacy policy and terms of use. Duo must send a notification to specify whether the camera and microphone can be accessed. Confirm the number and enter the one-time verification code you received via SMS. When all these steps are complete, the application’s main interface is displayed.

Duo’s main interface is split screen. The upper half contains the image captured by the camera. The bottom area shows the contacts or groups that have video Hangouts sessions. At the top of the menu is a search bar that provides access to settings.

Each time you open the app, you’ll see the camera display and search bar. The groups and contacts are displayed below. To start a video Hangouts, simply enter the name of the contact you want to call in the search bar. A list is displayed showing the name to select. A “Video Hangouts” icon appears at the bottom of the center screen. Tap to start a call.

In addition, you can manage your settings in Google Duo. In the upper right corner of the application’s main interface, there is a button with three horizontal dots where you can see options for accessing privacy, settings, comments, and help. Parameter options allow you to make some changes, such as disabling low light mode or document mode.

Can Duo make phone calls from a browser?

You can start a Duo call from your browser. To do this, go to duo.google.com. Then check the number and you can use the app in your browser instead.

