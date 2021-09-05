



It’s hard to imagine a proper company meeting without a whiteboard. And online meetings are no exception. These boards act as powerful visualization tools to help you run your brainstorming sessions smoothly.

Google Meet has a great built-in tool called Jamboard that serves exactly the same purpose. But how accurately are you using an online whiteboard such as Jamboard?

Fortunately, doing so is not a complicated task. This article shares everything you need to know about this topic. It provides step-by-step instructions and tips for using the whiteboard with Google Meet on PC, iPhone and Android devices.

How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet on your PC

Google Meet is packed with many features, and the whiteboard tool Jamboard is one of the best. Plus, it’s completely free to use, regardless of your subscription status.

To use the whiteboard with Google Meet, you must first start Video Hangouts. For more information, follow the steps below.

Go to Google Meet. Join or start a new meeting.At the bottom right of the screen[アクティビティ]Tap the button. Buttons with small triangles, squares and circles. Click on the whiteboard. Choose from two options.[新しいホワイトボードの開始]Click to create a new whiteboard or[ドライブから選択]You can click to load an existing whiteboard from the drive.

The whiteboard is displayed on the main screen.

It is important to understand the basic permissions when launching the whiteboard.

All participants who invite the calendar, and participants in the same organization as the whiteboard host, have edit access when the Jamboard is shared. Participants who are not included in the calendar invitation but are part of the organization have edit access when invited. meeting. Participants in Google Workspace for Education have view-only access by default. To change this, you need to grant edit access. You also need to grant access to participants who join Google Meet after the Jamboard has been shared.

Here’s how to do it:

Start a new jam. Click the three horizontal lines to open the menu.[共有]Choose. Enter your personal email address and[送信]Choose.Basic jumpboard tools

When you start Meet and turn on Jamboard, you’ll see a toolbar at the bottom of the screen where you can work with your whiteboard.

From the toolbar[描画]You can write or draw on the jam by selecting the option.[描画]so[補助描画ツール]You can also select to add different shapes.If you want to add a note, from the toolbar[メモの挿入]Choose.

From the toolbar[画像を選択]Select to insert an image. You can add images from image search, web search, add stickers, or take pictures from your camera.

Send jam as PDF

Another useful feature of Google Meet Jamboard is to send the whiteboard as a PDF after the meeting is over. Here’s how to do this from Jamboard:

Open a paper jam. Click the three horizontal lines to open the menu[コピーを送信]Choose.[すべてのフレーム（PDF）]or[現在のフレーム（PNG]]To select from. Enter the recipient’s email address.[送信]Click.

You can also share a paper jam from your computer.

Open the paper jam you want to send. Click on the three vertical dots and click[PDFとしてダウンロード]or[フレームを画像として保存]Choose. Send the file via Google Mail or another program. How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet on iPhone

Unfortunately, the Google Meets whiteboard is not yet available on mobile devices. You can use either the Jamboard app or the Google Meet app, but you must use them individually. Also, if you try to open Google Meet from your browser, you will be redirected to the Meet app instead.

So if you absolutely need to use Google’s Jamboard to give edit access to all users, it’s best to switch to a computer. If not, you can use the screen sharing feature on your device to make the Jamboard app or other third-party tools act as a whiteboard. You can download various apps with whiteboard tools such as Miro and Microsoft Whiteboard from the App Store.

The steps below are based on the fact that using the Microsoft Whiteboard app is one of the easiest options, but you can use some useful software.

Go to the App Store and download the Microsoft Whiteboard app. Start a group call with the Google Meet app. Tap the three vertical dots at the bottom right of the screen.From the menu[共有画面]Tap an option.[開始]Choose. Share for confirmation. You can now share your screen with everyone in the meeting. Go to your iPhone home page and launch the Microsoft Whiteboard app. Everyone in the meeting can see the whiteboard.

You can now write down ideas, write notes, and visualize data in Google Meet for anyone to see. Unfortunately, only you can access the file, so no one else can edit it.

How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet on Android devices

If you are an Android user and want to launch Jamboard during Google Meet, you cannot launch it directly from the app. There is no update yet that allows smartphone users to create whiteboards during meetings. If you try to open Google Meet from your browser, you will be redirected to the Meet app instead.

However, there is a workaround. You can use a third-party whiteboard tool to share your Android device screen and show it to Meet participants. This option is best if you are the only one who needs edit access to the whiteboard. If others also need to participate, you need to switch to a computer.

Whiteboard apps that are popular with Android users include Miro, WhiteBoard, and Microsoft Whiteboard. The example below uses Microsoft’s, but you can download the most useful app.

Go to the Play Store and download the Microsoft Whiteboard app. Start a group call with the Google Meet app. Tap the three vertical dots at the bottom right of the screen.From the menu[共有画面]Choose.[ブロードキャストを開始]Tap to confirm. .. You can now share your screen with all meeting participants. Go to the home page of your Android device and launch the whiteboard app. Everyone in the meeting can see the whiteboard, but they don’t have edit permission. Make brainstorming more efficient with Google Meet

The whiteboard can be a real lifesaver when it comes to writing down ideas during a meeting. Their ease of use ensures that everyone can share their ideas instantly. Fortunately, Google Meet has Jamboard, a dedicated whiteboard tool for that purpose. To get the most out of that feature, it’s best to run Google Meet on your computer.

We hope this article will help you be more productive at your next event with great whiteboard tools. If you have any questions related to this topic, please send us your comments below.

