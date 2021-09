The leap of imagination has filled the pandemic technology gap | Ahmedabad News

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad’s Mitiyara teacher, Ragaf Katakiya, has been running a mobile school from bicycles for the past year. He said I brought them to school because students from different villages couldn’t go to school. Profiled by IIM Ahmedabad’s (IIM-A) Ravi J. Matthai Center for Educational Innovation (RJMCEI), Katakiya is one of more than 800 teachers whose initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic are documented as part of the Innovation Bank. It is a department. Just as Sunday is Teacher’s Day, it’s a day for public schools to celebrate many teachers begging, borrowing, and innovating during a pandemic. These Gujarat teachers ensured that education was delivered to economically underdeveloped students in rural areas who, unlike urban teachers, did not have access to TV screens or mobile phones. Like Katakiya, Deepak Mota in Mandvi, Kutch has developed a solar-powered electronic bicycle that has made the most economically underdeveloped students take online classes. The Rs 18,000 bike provides a background for his open class room with laptop and speakers. Professor Vijaya Sherry Chand, chair of RJMCEI, said the pandemic exposed the existing digital divide of society. The teacher quickly understood it. Their main concern was that students forgot to teach and could not get a formal education for a long time. Therefore, he said, they began to innovate and reach out to them. He added that teachers throughout Gujarat will work closely with like-minded teachers to learn new technologies and ropes of educational innovation. Covid-19 has increased the acceptance of informal schools across the country. Electronic bicycles ensure that children in remote areas are not deprived of their education, Mota says of his innovations replicated by teachers at other schools in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Mehsana, Ravi Patel, a cluster resource center in the village of Sladi in Jotana Tarca, raised funds to install 75 DTH-connected TVs in 10 villages in the region. In the pattern, desperate principals, as well as desperate parents, joined forces to use cable television networks to educate students and overcome the challenges faced by learning on mobile phones. After her daughter complained that it was difficult to study on the phone, Mayur Goswami, a cable TV operator in the town of San Keschwar, met Ashok Dave, the principal of DP Prajapati School, and was educated at people’s homes. started. Instead of the classroom, the teacher took a classroom session from a large hall with multiple cameras working. Editing was done in a local studio and each session was aired using cable television network. Approximately 2,000 students in more than 70 villages are using this system to be educated during the closure of the Covid-19 school.

